Classes
END TO HUNGER WORKSHOP: Hosted by Bread for the World, Episcopal Diocese of Northern Indiana and Grace Episcopal Church; workshop advocating through churches for an end to hunger; “The Theology of Advocacy” by Dick Hamm from 10:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Saturday at Grace church, 10010 Aurora Place, and by Zoom; free, but reservations required at https://forms.gle/i9nnPyJigyGKxfFK9 or by calling 432-9221.
POLLINATOR PLANT ID WORKSHOP: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday; Salamonie Interpretative Center, 3691 S. New Holland Road, Andrews; speaker Jake Wyatt will share knowledge of how to identify native plant species; dress for weather; cost is $10; to register, call 260-468-2127.
“MEET YOUR MISHPOCHA”: Hosted by Northeast Indiana Jewish Genealogy Society; both in-person and virtual; noon to 2 p.m. Sunday; Rifkin Campus, 5200 Old Mill Road; designed to help people connect with their Jewish roots; registration is required to attend virtual presentation at https://neindianajgs.org/upcoming-events/
Fundraisers
TRI-LAKES LIONS FISH & TENDERLOIN FRY: 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday; Tri-Lakes Lions Hall, 2935 E. Colony Ave., Columbia City; drive-through only; $12 for meal or meat only and $5 quart potato salad.
FALL RUMMAGE SALE: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday; St. Rose Church, Monroeville.
DRIVE THRU FISH FRY: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday; Bethel United Methodist Church, 8405 Lima Road; $11 includes choice of fish or chicken or both, cole slaw, applesauce, chips, cookie and water.
SECOND CHANCES ART EXHIBIT: Hosted by Blue Jacket; 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday; 2826 S. Calhoun St.; shares success stories of Blue Jacket Academy graduates through local artists’ work; tickets are $25 and can be purchased at bluejacketinc.org.
SPARK A FUTURE FUNDRAISING GALA: Hosted by Early Childhood Alliance; 6 p.m. Sept. 14; for more information or tickets, go to ecalliance.org.
Health
INVISBILE INK: Hosted by The Peggy F. Murphy Community Grief Center, 5920 Homestead Road; four-week program facilitated by Kathy Curtis that is designed for people who are grieving to express their grief through writing; Thursdays from 6 to 8 p.m. beginning Thursday; to register, email Vicki Eber at VickiEber@stillwater-hospice.org or call 435-3261.
MUSIC FOR SELF CARE: Hosted by Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana; begins Friday and continues the second and fourth Fridays of the month from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; to register, call 484-9560 or email ahathaway@cancer-services.org.
LGBTQ+ GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP: Hosted by Peggy F. Murphy Community Grief Center; 5:30 to 7 p.m. the second Monday of each month beginning Sept. 12; 5920 Homestead Road; to reserve a spot, call 435-3261.
Organizations
THE VILLAGES: Virtual foster parent informational session; free; 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. today; to register go to villageskids.org or call 423-6676.
DAR’S MARY PENROSE WAYNE CHAPTER: Library Help Day for prospective members; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday; Allen County Public Library, Genealogy Department, 900 Library Plaza.
ALLEN COUNTY SOIL AND WATER CONSERVATION DISTRICT: Soil Health Field Day; registration begins at 7:15 a.m. Wednesday; Roemke Farms, 12125 Indiana 101, Harlan; speakers will discuss wide variety of topics regarding crops, soil health and technology.
CANDLELIGHT CEREMONY FOR SUICIDE LOSS: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday; Lakeside Park Rose Garden; hosted by Stop Suicide Northeast Indiana.
FORT WAYNE WEAVERS GUILD: 7 p.m. Wednesday; First Presbyterian Church, third floor, 300 W. Wayne St.; after meeting there will be a “Show and Tell.”
DISORDERLY BEAR DEN OF GOOD BEARS OF THE WORLD: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday; Community Center, 233 W. Main St.; group distributes teddy bears to children in trauma situations and lonely adults.
Seniors
SENIOR MONDAY LUNCHEON: Noon Sept. 12; Salamonie Lake’s Interpretative Center, 3691 New Holland Road, Andrews; for ages 50 and older; Interpretative naturalist Anna Dennie will show how to make teas from local plants; main dish will be provided; guests can bring side dish and own beverage and table service; donations are accepted; to reserve spot, call 260-468-2127.