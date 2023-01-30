Classes
MARK TWAIN: 9:30 a.m. Fridays Feb. 3 through March 31; watch Hillsdale College free online college course then discuss; LaGrange County Public Library, 203 W. Spring St., LaGrange; free; register by calling 260-463-2841.
GLUTEN-FREE – THE GLUTEN BASICS: 6 p.m. Feb. 6; hosted by Allen County Extension Homemakers; Purdue Extension, 4001 Crescent Ave.; to register, call 481-6826.
VALENTINE’S CONTAINER GARDEN WORKSHOP: 1:30 p.m. Feb. 12; Salamonie Lake Interpretive Center, 3691 New Holland Road, Andrews; design a miniature container garden from materials and plants supplied by facilitator Ashlyn Rody; $25; advance registration required at 260-468-2127.
LEARN TO CROCHET: 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Feb. 10; Shipshewana branch of LaGrange County Public Library, 250 Depot St, Shipshewana; $5, includes materials; register by Friday at 260-463-2841, ext. 1030.
LEARN TO CROCHET: 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 18; LaGrange County Public Library, 203 W. Spring St., LaGrange; $5, includes materials; register by Feb. 11 at 260-463-2841, ext. 1030.
FORT WAYNE WEAVERS GUILD: 7 p.m. Wednesday; Room 304, First Presbyterian Church, 300 W. Wayne St.; this month’s program is “4 Elements of Color.”
Lectures
HUNTINGTON COUNTY GENEALOGICAL SOCIETY: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday; Keefer Center, Huntington City-Township Public Library, 255 W. Park Drive, Huntington; Scott Norrick of AncestralPast.com will present “Huntington in the 1950 Census – Insights & Discoveries”; virtual access available by calling 260-356-0824 or emailing genealogy@hctpl.info.
GEORGE R. MATHER SUNDAY LECTURE SERIES: 2 p.m. Sunday; History Center, 302 E. Berry St.; “The Persistent Movement of the Urban League” presented by Aisha R. Arrington, president and CEO of the Fort Wayne Urban League; free; Zoom livestream available by contacting administration@fwhistorycenter.org in advance.
KEEYA VAWAR: 2 to 4:30 p.m. Feb. 25; Boys & Girls Club auditorium, 2609 Fairfield Ave.; author will share her sex trafficking survival story; tickets start at $20, Eventbrite.com.
Library
LAGRANGE COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARY SYSTEM: “Meet Me in St. Louis” film screening, 2 p.m. Tuesday; LaGrange County Public Library, 203 W. Spring St., LaGrange; free.
Fundraisers
BENEFIT FOR ROB BOREL: 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday; Auer Center for Arts & Culture, 300 E. Main St.; includes performances by Fort Wayne Civic Theatre and Fort Wayne Ballet, food and drinks, art displays; raises money for local photographer undergoing cancer treatments.
Organizations
CORNHOLE AND EUCHRE TOURNAMENT: Signup starts at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, play begins at 6:30 p.m.; Fort Wayne Sport Club, 3102 Ardmore Ave.; cornhole is double elimination with blind draw for partners; $15 entry fee includes hot dogs and snacks; contact Jason Schrader at 413-0864.
Religion
THEOLOGY ON TAP: 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Feb. 14; Historic Women’s Club, 402 W. Wayne St.; presented through the Catholic Diocese of Fort Wayne/South Bend; talks on subjects of identity, community and friendships for people in their 20s and 30s; food and drink at 6:30 p.m.; more information at diocesefwsb.org/tot-fw.
Seniors
SENIOR MONDAY LUNCHEON: Noon Feb. 6; Salamonie Lake Interpretive Center, 3691 New Holland Road, Andrews; main dish is chicken and noodles, bring side dish to share as well as your own beverage and table service; naturalist Chandler Sonafrank will present Salamonie Lake’s Raptor Center birds of prey; donations accepted; for reservations, call 260-468-2127.
Giving
DONATION: The Mary Penrose Wayne Chapter, National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution recently presented $50,000 to the Friends of the Lincoln Collection to support Allen County Public Library’s Rolland Center for Lincoln Research.