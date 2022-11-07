Classes
“IMMIGRATION AND NATURALIZATION RECORDS”: Presented by Marian Smith; free virtual program 2 p.m. Sunday; hosted by Northeast Indiana Jewish Genealogy Society; overview of immigration and naturalization record sets of 19th- and 20th-century immigrants; to register, go to www.NEIndianaJGS.org/upcoming-events/
WINTER NATIVE PLANT ID WORKSHOP: 1 p.m. Saturday; Salamonie Lake Interpretive Center, 3691 S. New Holland Road, Andrews; presented by master naturalist Jake Wyatt who will share knowledge of native plants; dress for weather; $10; to register, call 260-468-2127.
EVERGREEN SWAG WORKSHOP: Hosted by Allen County Extension Homemakers; 6 p.m. Dec. 1 with registration deadline Thursday; Purdue Extension, 4001 Crescent Ave.; to register, call 481-6826.
HUNTINGTON ARTS & ENTREPRENEURIAL CENTER WORKSHOPS: “Framed Biology with Julie Wall” Wednesday and “Pumpkin Sculpture with Holly Dowidat” Thursday and Friday; for information or to register, go to https://artsincluded.org/november-brings-new-creative-workshops-to-haec/
Fundraisers
TRI-LAKES LIONS FISH & TENDERLOIN FRY: Drive-through only; 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday; Tri-Lakes Lions Hall, 2935 E. Colony Ave., Columbia City; $13 meal or meat and $5 quart potato salad.
MONROEVILLE AUXILIARY THANKSGIVING DINNER: 11 a.m. until food is gone Sunday; $10; Monroeville Legion Post 420, 112 E. South St., Monroeville; drive-through and carry out available.
Lectures
“SOMEWHERE IN WORLD WAR II”: Presented by Jim Swartzlander about discovering his father’s war years from 1942-45 through letters; 2 p.m. Sunday; Community Learning Center, 401 E. Diamond St., Kendallville; hosted by Kendallville Heritage Association.
Library
LAGRANGE COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARY SYSTEM: Musical Tuesday with screening of “Bye, Bye Birdie” 2 p.m. Tuesday at LaGrange branch; free admission and popcorn; also, Painting with Carl Mosher from 1 to 4 p.m. Nov. 18; cost is $25 for ages 12 and older; to register, call 260-463-2841 ext. 1030.
Organizations
THE DISORDERLY BEAR DEN: Business and social meeting 6:30 p.m. Thursday; Community Center, 233 W. Main St.
SAFY OPEN HOUSE AND RIBBON CUTTING: 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday; 3711 Rupp Road Suite 200; celebrating National Adoption Month; also, foster parent virtual information session at 6 p.m. Thursday; for more information, go to www.safy.org/indiana/
ALLEN COUNTY GENEALOGICAL SOCIETY: 7 p.m. Wednesday; Allen County Library’s Genealogy Center, 900 Library Plaza; Lynn Palermo will present “The Family History Story Map – Plotting an Ancestors Story”; also available online by registering at acgsi.org/meetings.php.
PURDUE EXTENSION – ALLEN COUNTY: Open house and annual meeting; 4:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday; 4001 Crescent Ave.; meet new extension educators and staff.
CREATIVE ARTS COUNCIL OF WELLS COUNTY: Information meeting for Poetry Out Loud competition from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday; 428 S. Oak St., Door 10, Bluffton; competition is set for Jan. 28.
FLAX AND FLEECERS SPINNING GUILD: 7 p.m. Tuesday; Wolf Family Learning Center, Salomon Farm, 817 W. Dupont Road; program covers making Christmas ornaments.
THE VILLAGES: Virtual foster parent information session; 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. today; free; register by calling 423-6676 or villageskids.org.