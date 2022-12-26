Classes
COMMUNITY ARTS ACADEMY: Various classes, including Mommy and Me Clay Class for kindergarten through fourth grade, Saturdays from June 3 through 10, cost is $25 per person; to register, go to pfw.edu/caa.
STAINED GLASS ART: Beginning classes from 5 to 8 p.m. Jan. 5, 1 to 4 p.m. Jan. 7, 5 to 8 p.m. Jan. 11 and 31 and Feb. 1 and 1 to 4 p.m. Feb. 5, cost is $40; intermediate sessions are 5 to 8 p.m. Feb. 15 and 17 and 1 to 4 p.m. March 4 and 5, cost is $50; Glass Mosiac from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 17 to 19, 25 and 27, cost is $65; Salamonie Lake Interpretive/Nature Center; classes require advance registration 10 days before workshop; call 260-468-2127.
Library
KENDALLVILLE PUBLIC LIBRARY: Also, Limberlost branch in Rome City; closes today; will reopen Tuesday.
Seniors
SENIOR MONDAY LUNCHEON: Noon Jan. 2; Salamonie Lake Interpretive Center; for ages 50 and older; Eli Barton, who recently completed hiking the entire Appalachian Trail, will share stories and photos of adventures; carry-in meal with main dish of potato soup; bring a side dish to share and own beverage and table service; donations accepted; to register, call 260-468-2127.