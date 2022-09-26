Classes
MAKE YOUR OWN TIME CAPSULE: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 3; decorated time capsule for loved one; to register, call 484-9560 or email ahathaway@cancer-services.org; presented by Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana.
PETS/PEOPLE DRAWING CLASS: Begins Oct. 5; also, Oct. 12, 19 and 26; 10 a.m. to noon; facilitated by Mary Hilger; to register, call 484-9560 or email ahathaway@cancer-services.org; presented by Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana.
Fundraisers
RUMMAGE SALE: 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and bag sale 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday; Mount Calvary Lutheran Church, 1819 Reservation Drive; also, bake sale.
PULLED PORK DINNER: Hosted by Monroeville Lions Club; drive-thru only 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday; Monroeville Fire Station, 205 W. South St., Monroeville; $10; pre-sale tickets available by calling 414-0210; benefits Heritage Junior High girls basketball team uniforms.
WALK TO END ALZHEIMER’S: 9 a.m. pre-activities and 10 a.m. ceremony followed by walk; Oct. 8; Parkview Field; to register, go to alz.org/Indiana/walk.
HOWL-O-WALKOWEEN: Benefits Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control’s human education; 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 15; Promenade Park pavilion, 202 W. Superior St.; features pet costume contest, pet and family portraits, vendors, prizes; registration for costume contest and walk is $30 adults, $10 children and $60 family of four; register by today for free T-shirt; also, online clothing fundraisers; for more information, go to fwacc.org.
Health
BLOOD AND HEMATOLOGIC CANCERS TREATMENT DISCUSSION: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday; presented by Dr. Screenivasa Nattam; to register, call 484-9560 or email ahathaway@cancer-services.org; presented by Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana.
“FROM SCREENING TO SURVIVORSHIP” BREAST CANCER SYMPOSIUM: Hosted by Lutheran Health Network; 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 8; Grand Wayne Convention Center, 120 W. Jefferson Blvd.; features sessions about breast cancer, including screenings, diagnosis, treatments and resources from local cancer experts, including Marsha Haffner, director of clinical services at Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana; registration is due by today at eventbrite.com or calling 435-2529.
2022 CONFERENCE ON MINISTRY WITH THE AGING: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 4; The Towne House Retirement Community, 2209 St. Joe Road; presenters include Heidi Adair, partner at Beers Mallers Attorneys at Law; Nipun Chopra, professor of biology at DePauw University; and Dave Johnson, professor of nursing at University of Saint Francis; cost is $30; registration and payment due by Saturday; email the Rev. Douglas Vogel at dougv@townehouse.org or call 969-8012.
MENTAL WELLNESS WORKS: Workshop hosted by Mental Health America of Northeast Indiana; Dr. Sherene McHenry to present “Addressing Mental Health Issues to Create Psychologically Safe Workspaces”; Oct. 4; Parkview Mirro Center for Research and Innovation; $45; for more information or to register, go to mhanortheastindiana.org/mentalwellnessworks.
Lectures
“POWER AND KNOWLEDGE IN U.N. DEVELOPMENT AGENDAS”: THE SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT GOALS”: Presented by professor Sakiko Fukuda-Parr; 11 a.m. today; Manchester University, Cordier Auditorium, North Manchester; free.
“WHAT IF CHRISTIANS HAD THE PASSION FOR PEACEKEEPING THAT WARRIORS HAVE FOR WAR?”: Presented by author Cliff Kindy; 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday; Oakwood Resort Event Center, Syracuse; free, but registration required at www.chqw.org or call 574-377-7543; hosted by Chautauqua-Wawasee.
GEORGE R. MATHER SUNDAY LECTURE SERIES: “Bill Blass: Ghost Army Hero and Fort Wayne’s Fashion Designer” by Kathy Carrier and Jenna Gilley; 2 p.m. Sunday; History Center, 302 E. Berry St.; free.
“YOU YES YOU!”: Ericka Sanders, project founder and executive director, to discuss nonprofit designed to encourage incarcerated men to stay connected to their children; 11 a.m. Oct. 3; Manchester University, Cordier Auditorium, North Manchester; free.
Library
FALL BOOK SALE: Hosted by Friends of the North Manchester Public Library; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday; 405 N. Market St., North Manchester.
Organizations
WOWO PENNY PITCH: Applications being accepted for nonprofit organizations for annual charity fundraiser; for more information, go to wowo.com/penny-pitch.
Seniors
SENIOR MONDAY LUNCHEON: For ages 50 and older; noon Oct. 3; Salamonie Lake’s Interpretive Center, 3691 New Holland Road, Andrews; Nikki LeCrone, Summit Lake property manager, to discuss how fires are crucial resource management tool for state parks; main dish provided, guests asked to bring side dish to share and own beverage and table service; donations accepted; to register, call 260-468-2127.