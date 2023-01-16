Classes
GLUTEN-FREE – THE GLUTEN BASICS: 6 p.m. today; hosted by Allen County Extension Homemakers; Purdue Extension, 4001 Crescent Ave.; to register, call 481-6826.
‘E IS FOR EAGLE’: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday; for children of preschool age and their adults; Salamonie Interpretive Center, 3691 S. New Holland Road, Andrews; $2 per child; registration requested at 260-468-2127.
INFANT MASSAGE: Three Wednesdays beginning 2 p.m. Feb. 8; teaching parents and caregivers how to calm and nurture babies through touch; Turnstone, 3320 N. Clinton St.; $100 for three classes, or $150 for two individual sessions, includes book and bottle of oil; for more information, call 483-2100.
Lectures
PANEL DISCUSSION: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday; “Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.: Prophet and Man of God” explores religious roots and continued resonance of King’s message; University of Saint Francis North Campus Auditorium, 2702 Spring St.
FUN & FREE LECTURE SERIES: 1 p.m. Saturday; “Secret But Not Hidden: Fraternal Societies in Fort Wayne” by Connie Haas Zuber; hosted by ARCH; Spectator Lounge, Cinema Center, 347 E. Berry St.
Library
ALLEN COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARY: Author Sharon Tubbs lecture “Telling Your Family Story” from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday; $35, includes signed copy of book “They Got Daddy”; register at SharonTubbs.com. Tubbs will have a book signing from 10:45 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday; books are $20.
LAGRANGE COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARY SYSTEM: Film screening of “Show Boat,” 2 p.m. Tuesday with free popcorn; elementary book club for first to third graders discussing “Narwhal and Jelly,” 4 p.m. Tuesday; middle grade book club for fourth to seventh graders discussing “City of Ember,” 4 p.m. Tuesday; LaGrange County Public Library, 203 W. Spring St., LaGrange; free.
Organizations
MERRY LEA – FIFTH ANNUAL MICHIANA REGIONAL SEED SWAP: 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday; Goshen College Church Chapel, 1700 S. Main St., Goshen; for residents in the region to exchange and learn about seeds; more information at www.goshen.edu/merrylea/seedswap.
Fundraisers
COWBOY GATHERING: 12:30 p.m. Feb. 25; presentation highlights horse camping in Fort Robinson State Park in Crawford, Nebraska; main dish and drink provided, bring dish to share and a donation to cover main dish; raising money for Power the Camp project to bring electricity to Salamonie’s Horseman’s Campground; meet at Salamonie Interpretive Center, 3691 S. New Holland Road, Andrews; advance registration required, call 260-468-2127.
Giving
NEA GRANT: Fort Wayne Dance Collective has been approved by the National Endowment for the Arts to receive a Challenge America award of $10,000 to support the Dance for Diverse Abilities program.
DUKE ENERGY GRANT: Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana-Michiana received a $5,000 grant from Duke Energy Foundation to support the Girl Scout Leadership Experience in Cass, Fulton, Huntington, Kosciusko, Miami, Wabash, Wells and Whitley counties.
People
CONSERVATION AWARD: Local river advocate Dan Wire received the Friend of Conservation award from the Indiana Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts. The award recognizes people and organizations that have made a contribution to soil and water conservation in the state.