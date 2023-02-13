Camps
CAMP WHITLEY: Kids camp on Troy Cedar Lake in Whitley County; boys 7 to 8 June 11 to 17, girls 7 to 8 June 18 to 24, boys 9 to 11 June 25 to July 1, girls 9 to 11 July 2 to 8, boys 12 to 14 July 9 to 15 and girls 12 to 14 July 16 to 22; cost is $350; for more information and to register, go to campwhitley.org.
YOUTHEATRE: Day camp sessions for children on musical theater, acting and more begin June 5; for information and to register, go to www.fortwayneyoutheatre.org/summer-camps.
Classes
BLENDING WOOL: 7 p.m. Tuesday; hosted by Fort Wayne Flax and Fleecers Spinning Guild; Wolf Family Learning Center, Salomon Farm, 817 W Dupont Road.
BEGINNING KNITTING AND CROCHETING: 1 p.m. Thursday; hosted by Allen County Extension Homemakers; Purdue Extension, 4001 Crescent Ave.; to register, call 481-6826.
Food
PANCAKE BREAKFAST: 8 to 11 a.m.; VFW Post 857, 2202 W. Main St.; $5 adults, $3 children, $10 all-you-can-eat pancakes.
TRI-LAKES LIONS FISH & TENERLOIN FRY: 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Tri-Lakes Lions Hall, 2935 E. Colony Ave., Columbia City; $13 adults, $6 ages 5 to 11, free for children younger than 5; $13 carryout meals or $5 quart of potato salad.
FAT TUESDAY TENDERLOIN FRY: 4 to 7 p.m. Feb. 21; Grace Lutheran Church, 204 N. Main St., Columbia City; $13 adults and children 12 and older, $5 children ages 6 to 11, free for children 5 and younger; $13 carryout meals.
Fundraisers
FEBRUARY FUN CARNIVAL: 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday; Aldersgate Academy, 2417 Getz Road; $5 adults, $10 children, $45 families; raising money for playground renovations.
BOWL FOR KIDS’ SAKE: Raising money for Big Brothers Big Sisters; donate to a team or register a team of five bowlers at BBBSNEI.org or by contacting Krista Gallaway at 260-203-3330 or krista.gallaway@bbbsnei.org. Bowling opportunities include 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday and 6 to 8 p.m. March 1 at Auburn Bowl and 1 to 3 p.m. Feb. 26 at Butler Bowl in DeKalb County; 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. March 4 and 1 to 3 p.m. March 5 at K Vegas Bowling in Noble County; and 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 23 and 28 at Crazy Pinz, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Feb. 25 at MVP Lanes and noon to 2 p.m March 4 at Thunderbowl in Allen County.
Health
CANCER SERVICES OF NORTHEAST INDIANA: Reiki, facilitated by Debbie Goodrich-Black from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday; also, Real Talk on Cancer support group facilitated by Chariee Reason from 6 to 7:30 p.m.; Impact Center, 3420 E. Paulding Road; register with Keyonia Cox at 484-9560 or kcox@cancer-services.org.
Lectures
FUN & FREE LECTURE SERIES: 1 p.m. Saturday; “Roosevelt Barnes Sr. and the Ongoing Struggle Against Restrictive Racial Covenants” by Connie Haas Zuber; hosted by ARCH; Spectator Lounge, Cinema Center, 347 E. Berry St.; free.
Library
ALLEN COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARY: Film screening of “Till,” 6:30 p.m. Thursday; 900 Library Plaza; free; registration requested at acpl.libnet.info/event/6984385. Also, free activities for teens include Anti-Valentine’s Day Dolls Art Lab from 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Hessen Cassel Branch, Dungeons & Dragons from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Library Plaza location downtown, and open mic poetry from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at West Central Coffee, 1006 Broadway. Discussion “Teen Dating Violence: Promoting Healthy, Safe and Equitable Relationships” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the downtown library.
LAGRANGE COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARY SYSTEM: Teen games for Grades 6 to 12, 4 p.m. today; film screening of “The Unsinkable Molly Brown,” 2 p.m. Tuesday; free; LaGrange County Public Library, 203 W. Spring St., LaGrange.
Organizations
ROTARY CLUB OF FORT WAYNE: The club’s Peace Committee offers a film screening of “The U.S. and the Holocaust” followed by a discussion; 5:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday; Suite Level Lounge, Parkview Field, 1301 Ewing St.; $10, includes dinner; RSVP to fwrotarysecretary@gmail.com.
BLUFFTON PARKS DEPARTMENT: Minecraft Mania Mother/Son Nerf Wars, 2 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday; Daddy/Daughter Dance: Medieval Masquerade, 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday; cost for both is $5 advance in the Clerk Treasurer’s office, 128 E. Market St., Bluffton, or $7 at the door.
Religion
BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Events include a free gospel concert from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, soul food dinner from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Sunday for $12 and a vendor marketplace both days; Faith United Methodist Church, 207 E. Dewald St.; for details, call 744-4238.
WHAT’S LOVE GOT TO DO WITH IT?: Noon Saturday, Haven Missionary Christian Church, 845 W. Creighton Ave.; church service with lunch and fellowship; $15 single, $25 couples.