Fundraisers
TEE OFF FOR TIGERS: Hosted by Black Pine Animal Sanctuary; tee off begins at 1 p.m. July 15; Eel River Golf Course, Churubusco; for more information, go to bpsanctuary.org.
OVER THE EDGE: Hosted by United Way; raise money to rappel down 90 feet from the roof of the Heller Homes building in downtown Fort Wayne on July 22 and 23; registration fee is $50; for more information, go to unitedwayallencounty.org.
Health
GRIEF SUPPORT PROGRAMMING: Stillwater Hospice is seeking community input about its grief support programming at the Peggy F. Murphy Community Grief Center; a survey is available through Aug. 30 at stillwater-hospice.org/grief-support-2/needs
-assessment-survey/
GROCERY STORE TOURS: Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana; 10:30 a.m. to noon Wednesday; Sue Delagrange will lead an aisle-by-aisle tour to help make better food choices; Kroger, 601 E. Dupont Road.
Library
LAGRANGE COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARY: Friends of the LaGrange County Public Library Annual Book Sale from Thursday through July 2; 203 W. Spring St., LaGrange.
Organizations
BOB LEIMAN TOASTMASTERS CLUB: Communication and Leadership Training from 6:30 to 8 p.m. today; Ivy Tech Coliseum campus, Room CC 1364, 3800 N. Anthony Blvd.
Targeted Travel
CHICAGO MOTORCOACH TRIP: S&S Travel will host trip Aug. 6; one-day Chicago trip; leave from LaGrange County Public Library and cruise Lake Michigan, tour Gross Point Lighthouse, explore Navy Pier; registration deadline July 6; cost is $188 per person; registration forms available at library.