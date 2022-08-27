Rededication set
Historic Powers Church, nine miles east of Angola on Old Road 1, will have a rededication service at 7 p.m. Sunday. Music will be provided by the Little River Sweet Chorus of the Sweet Adelines, and Mike Hesterman of Metz Christian Church will give the devotional. An ice cream social will follow the service. A free-will offering will be taken.
