Performance
Eighteen members of the St. Joseph United Methodist Church Choir performed in a mass choir at Carnegie Hall on Thanksgiving Day. Because of COVID, the group had to wait for two years to make the trip to New York City. The choir had commissioned composer Joseph Martin to write a cantata to honor the choir director’s 10th year at St. Joseph. A piano concert will be performed Dec. 10 and the cantata will be performed on Dec. 11 at the church.
Special services
Taylor Chapel Methodist Church will host an Advent Vespers service at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at 10145 Maysville Road. The reflective time of prayer will feature seasonal jazz music by Ed Renz, Eric Clancy, Michael Patterson and Kent Klee. The event is free but a freewill offering will be accepted.
The historic Powers Church, located eight miles east of Angola on Old Road 1, will have its Celebration of Christmas service at 3 p.m. Sunday. The service will include a reading of the Christmas story in the King James version of the Bible, Christmas carols and musicians. There is no heat in the building, so attendees are encouraged to dress warmly. Hot cider and cookies will be provided after the service.
