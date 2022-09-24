Special events
University of Saint Francis will celebrate the patron saint Francis of Assisi with three events at its campus, 2701 Spring St. The following events are free: Blessing of Pets, 6 p.m. Oct. 2; Transitus, 7 p.m. Oct. 3; and Eucharistic Sacrifice of the Mass for the Solemnity of St. Francis, 11 a.m. Oct. 4.
A free brass performance and tribute program for the late Jerry Franks will be at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 1 at Christ’s Covenant Church, 2090 E. Pierceton Road, Winona Lake. Nearly 40 alumni musicians of the Dimensions in Brass group, founded and directed by Franks, will perform. In addition, tours of the recently completed practice rooms in the Jerry Franks Memorial area will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Oct. 1 at Grace College.
