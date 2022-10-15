Special event
George Dennehy, who was born without arms and is garnering worldwide attention for his unique ability to sing and play music with his feet, will be at Grace College at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Dennehy will lead worship and share his story during a free chapel service at the Manahan Orthopaedic Capital Center, 610 Wooster Road, Winona Lake.
Guidelight is a listing of special religious events. Send information to Guidelight, The Journal Gazette, 600 W. Main St., Fort Wayne, IN 46802, or email trich@jg.net at least two weeks before desired publication.