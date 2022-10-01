Special event
Plymouth Congregational Church and First Presbyterian Church Environmental Team are hosting a Blessing of the Animals at 10 a.m. today at First Presbyterian Church Courtyard, 300 W. Wayne St. The ceremony to celebrate the Feast of St. Francis is for all pets and animals, both alive or deceased. Attendees are asked to bring a donation of pet supplies or money to assist needy animal centers in Allen County.
