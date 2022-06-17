Now Opening
LIGHTYEAR
(PG for action/peril; 1:40)
Marooned Space Ranger Buzz Lightyear encounters an army of ruthless robots commanded by Zurg who are attempting to steal his fuel source.
Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, ABCinema Decatur, Brokaw Movie House Angola, Eagles Theatre Wabash, GQT Huntington 7, GQT Huntington Twin Drive-in (with “Uncharted”), NCG Auburn Cinemas, Strand Theatre Kenallville
ALSO PLAYING
THE BAD GUYS
(PG for action and rude humor; 1:40)
Several reformed yet misunderstood criminal animals attempt to become good, with some disastrous results along the way.
Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe
THE BOB’S BURGERS MOVIE
(PG-13 for rude/suggestive material and language; 1:42)
The Belchers try to save the restaurant from closing as a sinkhole forms in front of it, while the kids try to solve a mystery that could save their family’s restaurant.
Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe
DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS
(PG-13 for intense sequences of violence and action, frightening images and some language; 2:06)
Dr. Stephen Strange casts a forbidden spell that opens the doorway to the multiverse, including alternate versions of himself who pose a threat to humanity.
Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, NCG Auburn Cinemas
DOWNTON ABBEY: A NEW ERA
(PG for some suggestive references, language and thematic elements; 2:05)
The Crawley family and Downton staff embark on new adventures, at home and abroad.
Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe
EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE
(R for some violence, sexual material and language; 2:19)
An aging Chinese immigrant is swept up in an insane adventure, where she alone can save the world by exploring other universes connecting with the lives she could have led.
Playing at AMC Dupont
FANTASTIC BEASTS: THE SECRETS OF DUMBLEDORE
(PG-13 for some fantasy action/violence; 2:22)
Albus Dumbledore assigns Newt and his allies with a mission related to the rising power of Grindelwald.
Playing at AMC Dupont
JAZZ FEST: A NEW ORLEANS STORY
(PG-13 for brief language and some suggestive material; 1:34)
This documentary captures the signature annual music and cultural event that has been called America’s greatest festival and delves deep into the rich culture of The Big Easy.
Playing at Cinema Center
JURASSIC WORLD DOMINION
(PG-13 for intense sequences of action, some violence and language; 2:26)
Four years after the destruction of Isla Nublar, dinosaurs now live – and hunt – alongside humans all over the world.
Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, ABCinema Decatur, Auburn/Garrett Drive-in (with “Top Gun: Maverick”), Brokaw Movie House Angola, Eagles Theatre Wabash, GQT Huntington 7, GQT Huntington Twin Drive-in (with “Top Gun: Maverick”), NCG Auburn Cinemas, Strand Theatre Kenallville
SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2
(PG for action, some violence, rude humor, and mild language; 2:02)
When Dr. Robotnik returns to Earth with a new ally, Knuckles the Echidna, Sonic and his new friend Tails are all that stand in their way.
Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe
TOP GUN: MAVERICK
(PG-13 for sequences of intense action, and some strong language; 2:11)
After more than thirty years as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete Mitchell is dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him.
Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Auburn/Garrett Drive-in (with “Jurassic World Dominion”), GQT Huntington 7, GQT Huntington Twin Drive-in (with “Jurassic World Dominion”), NCG Auburn Cinemas
UNCHARTED
(PG-13 for violence/action and language; 1:56)
Street-smart Nathan Drake is recruited by a treasure hunter to recover a fortune amassed by Ferdinand Magellan.
Playing at GQT Huntington Twin Drive-in (with “Lightyear”)