Now Opening
ABOUT MY FATHER
(PG-13; 1:29)
Sebastian tells his old-school Italian immigrant dad he will propose to his all-American girlfriend, so Salvo crashes a weekend with her parents.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, GQT Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas
KANDAHAR
(R; 2:00)
A CIA operative and his translator flee from special forces in Afghanistan after exposing a covert mission.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing
THE LITTLE MERMAID
(PG; 2:15)
A young mermaid makes a deal to trade her beautiful voice for human legs so she can discover the world.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, ABCinema Decatur, Brokaw Movie House Angola, Eagles Theatre Wabash, GQT Huntington 7, GQT Huntington Twin Drive-in, NCG Auburn Cinemas, Strand Theatre Kendallville
THE MACHINE
(R; 1:52)
Bert and his father are kidnapped by people Bert wronged 20 years ago while drunk in Russia.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing
THE WRATH OF BECKY
(R; 1:23)
Two years after she escaped a violent attack on her family, Becky tries to rebuild her life.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing
ALSO PLAYING
BEAU IS AFRAID
(R; 2:59)
Following the sudden death of his mother, a mild-mannered but anxiety-ridden man confronts his darkest fears.
Playing at Cinema Center
BLACKBERRY
(R; 1:59)
The meteoric rise and catastrophic demise of the world’s first smartphone.
Playing at Cinema Center
BOOK CLUB: THE NEXT CHAPTER
(PG-13; 1:47)
Four best friends take their book club to Italy.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing
EVIL DEAD ARISE
(R; 1:37)
Flesh-possessing demons ruin reunion of two estranged sisters.
Playing at Regal Coldwater Crossing
FAST X
(PG-13; 2:21)
Dom Toretto and his family are targeted by the son of drug kingpin Hernan Reyes.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, ABCinema Decatur, Brokaw Movie House Angola, GQT Huntington 7, GQT Huntington Twin Drive-in, NCG Auburn Cinemas
GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 3
(PG-13; 2:30)
Peter Quill rallies his team to defend the universe and one of their own.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, Eagles Theatre Wabash, GQT Huntington 7, GQT Huntington Twin Drive-in, NCG Auburn Cinemas, Strand Theatre Kendallville
JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 4
(R; 2:49)
Before he can earn his freedom, Wick must face off against a new enemy.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing
LITTLE RICHARD: I AM EVERYTHING
(No rating; 1:41)
A documentary about the music icon and the Black queer origins of rock ’n’ roll.
Playing at Cinema Center
NEFARIOUS
(R; 1:38)
On the day of his execution, a serial killer gets a psychiatric evaluation in which he claims he is a demon.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe
PAINT
(PG-13; 1:36)
A public-TV painter thnks he has it all until a younger, better artist steals everything
Playing at Cinema Center
THE SUPER MARIO BROS. MOVIE
(PG; 1:32)
The brothers journey through the Mushroom Kingdom.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, GQT Huntington Twin Drive-in, NCG Auburn Cinemas