Now Opening
CREED III
(PG-13; 1:56)
Adonis has been thriving in both his career and family life, but when a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy resurfaces, the face-off is more than just a fight.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, Brokaw Movie House Angola, Eagles Theatre Wabash, GQT Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas, Strand Theatre Kendallville
EO
(Not rated; 1:28)
A donkey encounters good and bad people as modern Europe is seen through his eyes. Academy Award nominee for best international feature film.
Playing at Cinema Center
OPERATION FORTUNE: RUSE DE GUERRE
(R; 1:54)
A special agent recruits one of Hollywood’s biggest movie stars to help them on an undercover mission.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing
ALSO PLAYING
80 FOR BRADY
(PG-13; 1:38)
A group of friends made it their life-long mission to go to the Super Bowl and meet NFL superstar Tom Brady.
Playing at Regal Coldwater Crossing, NCG Auburn Cinemas
A MAN CALLED OTTO
(PG-13; 2:06)
When a young family moves in nearby, the grumpy Otto meets his match in quick-witted Marisol, leading to a friendship that will turn his world around.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, NCG Auburn Cinemas
ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA
(PG-13; 2:05)
Scott Lang and Hope Van Dyne explore the Quantum Realm, where they interact with strange creatures and embark on an adventure that goes beyond the limits of what they thought was possible.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, ABCinema Decatur, GQT Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas
AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER
(PG-13; 3:12)
Jake Sully must work with Neytiri and the army of the Na’vi race to protect their home. Academy Award nominee for best picture, production design, sound and visual effects.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, NCG Auburn Cinemas
COCAINE BEAR
(R; 1:35)
An oddball group of cops, criminals, tourists and teens converges in a Georgia forest where a 500-pound black bear goes on a murderous rampage after unintentionally ingesting cocaine.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, Brokaw Movie House Angola, GQT Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas
EMILY
(R; 2:10)
The journey to womanhood of a rebel and a misfit, one of the world’s most famous and provocative writers, Emily Bronte.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe
JESUS REVOLUTION
(PG-13; 2:00)
A spiritual awakening in the early 1970’s has its origins within a community of teenage hippies in Southern California.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, ABCinema Decatur, Eagles Theatre Wabash, GQT Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas, Strand Theatre Kendallville
KNOCK AT THE CABIN
(R; 1:40)
While vacationing, a girl and her parents are taken hostage by armed strangers who demand that the family make a choice to avert the apocalypse.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing
MAGIC MIKE’S LAST DANCE
(R; 1:52)
Mike heads to London with a wealthy socialite who lures him with an offer he can’t refuse.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing
PUSS IN BOOTS: THE LAST WISH
(PG; 1:40)
Puss in Boots sets out on an epic journey to find the mythical Last Wish and restore his nine lives. Academy Award nominee for best animated feature film.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, NCG Auburn Cinemas