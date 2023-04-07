ratings Motion Picture Association of America G – General audiences (all ages admitted) PG – Parental guidance suggested PG-13 – Parental guidance strongly suggested for children younger than 13 R – Restricted (anyone younger than 17 requires a parent or guardian)
Now Opening
AIR
(R; 1:52)
Shoe salesman Sonny Vaccaro leads Nike in its pursuit of the greatest athlete in the history of basketball: Michael Jordan.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, GQT Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas
ONE DAY AS A LION
(R; 1:27)
Jackie Powers will stop at nothing to prevent his son from following him into a life of crime.
Playing at GQT Huntington 7
PAINT
(PG-13; 1:36)
Public television painter Carl Nargle is convinced he has it all until a younger, better artist steals everything (and everyone) Carl loves.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe
THE SUPER MARIO BROS. MOVIE
(PG; 1:32)
The brothers journey through the Mushroom Kingdom.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, Brokaw Movie House Angola, Eagles Theatre Wabash, GQT Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas, Strand Theatre Kendallville
ALSO PLAYING
65
(PG-13; 1:33)
An astronaut crash lands on a mysterious planet only to discover he’s not alone.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe
A GOOD PERSON
(R; 2:09)
A woman’s life falls apart following her involvement in a fatal accident.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe
A THOUSAND AND ONE
(R; 1:57)
After Inez kidnaps her son from the foster care system, mother and son set out to reclaim their sense of home, identity, and stability.
Playing at Regal Coldwater Crossing
ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA
(PG-13; 2:05)
Scott Lang and Hope Van Dyne explore the Quantum Realm, where they interact with strange creatures and embark on an adventure that goes beyond the limits of what they thought was possible.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing
CHAMPIONS
(PG-13; 2:03)
A former minor-league basketball coach is ordered by the court to manage a team of players with intellectual disabilities.
Playing at Cinema Center, GQT Huntington 7
CREED III
(PG-13; 1:56)
Adonis has been thriving in both his career and family life, but when a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy resurfaces, the face-off is more than just a fight.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing
DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: HONOR AMONG THIEVES
(PG-13; 2:14)
A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers embark on an epic quest to retrieve a lost relic.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, Brokaw Movie House Angola, Eagles Theatre Wabash, GQT Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas
HIS ONLY SON
(PG-13; 1:46)
After being called on by the Lord, Abraham’s faith is tested on his three day journey to sacrifice his son.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, GQT Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas
JESUS REVOLUTION
(PG-13; 2:00)
A spiritual awakening in the early 1970’s has its origins within a community of teenage hippies in Southern California.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe
JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 4
(R; 2:49)
Before he can earn his freedom, Wick must face off against a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, GQT Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas
MALUM
(No rating; 1:32)
A rookie police officer willingly takes the last shift at a newly decommissioned police station in an attempt to uncover the mysterious connection between her father’s death and a vicious cult.
Playing at Regal Coldwater Crossing
MOVING ON
(R; 1:25)
Two old friends reconnect at a funeral and decide to get revenge on the widower who messed with them decades before.
Playing at Cinema Center
SHAZAM! FURY OF THE GODS
(PG-13; 2:10)
When a vengeful trio of ancient gods arrives on Earth, Shazam and his allies are thrust into a battle for their superpowers.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, GQT Huntington 7
SCREAM VI
(R; 2:03)
The survivors of the Ghostface killings leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter in New York City.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, GQT Huntington 7