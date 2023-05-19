Now Opening
FAST X
(PG-13; 2:21)
Dom Toretto and his family are targeted by the vengeful son of drug kingpin Hernan Reyes.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, ABCinema Decatur, Brokaw Movie House Angola, NCG Auburn Cinemas
ALSO PLAYING
ARE YOU THERE GOD? IT’S ME, MARGARET.
(PG-13; 1:45)
When her family moves from the city to the suburbs, 11-year-old Margaret navigates new friends, feelings and the beginning of adolescence.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing
BLACKBERRY
(R; 1:59)
The rapid rise and catastrophic demise of the world’s first smartphone.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Cinema Center
BOOK CLUB: THE NEXT CHAPTER
(PG-13; 1:47)
Four best friends take their book club to Italy for the fun girls trip they never had.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, Eagles Theatre Wabash, NCG Auburn Cinemas, Strand Theatre Kendallville
EVIL DEAD ARISE
(R; 1:37)
The reunion of two estranged sisters is cut short by the rise of flesh-possessing demons.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, GQT Huntington 7
GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 3
(PG-13; 2:30)
Peter Quill rallies his team to defend the universe and one of their own – a mission that could mean the end of the Guardians if not successful.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, ABCinema Decatur, Brokaw Movie House Angola, Eagles Theatre Wabash, NCG Auburn Cinemas, Strand Theatre Kendallville
HYPNOTIC
(R; 1:32)
A detective investigates a mystery involving his missing daughter and a secret government program.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, NCG Auburn Cinemas
JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 4
(R; 2:49)
Before he can earn his freedom, Wick must face off against a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing
KNIGHTS OF THE ZODIAC
(PG-13; 1:52)
When a goddess of war reincarnates in the body of a young girl, street orphan Seiya discovers that he is destined to protect her and save the world.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing
LOVE AGAIN
(PG-13; 1:44)
A young woman tries to ease the pain of her fiancé’s death by sending romantic texts to his old cell phone number, and forms a connection with the man the number has been reassigned to.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, GQT Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas
NEFARIOUS
(R; 1:38)
On the day of his scheduled execution, a convicted serial killer gets a psychiatric evaluation during which he claims he is a demon.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe
PAINT
(PG-13; 1:36)
A public television painter is convinced he has it all until a younger, better artist steals everything
Playing at Cinema Center
SHOWING UP
(R; 1:47)
A sculptor preparing to open a new show tries to work amid the daily dramas of family and friends.
Playing at Cinema Center
THE SUPER MARIO BROS. MOVIE
(PG; 1:32)
The brothers journey through the Mushroom Kingdom.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, GQT Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas