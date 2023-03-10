Now Opening
65
(PG-13; 1:33)
An astronaut crash lands on a mysterious planet only to discover he’s not alone.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, GQT Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas
CHAMPIONS
(PG-13; 2:03)
A former minor-league basketball coach is ordered by the court to manage a team of players with intellectual disabilities.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, ABCinema Decatur, GQT Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas, Strand Theatre Kendallville
SCREAM VI
(R; 2:03)
The survivors of the Ghostface killings leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter in New York City.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, GQT Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas
SOUTHERN GOSPEL(PG-13; 1:49)
When a rock star’s life comes crashing down, he must fight his past demons to realize his childhood ambition of becoming a preacher.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing
ALSO PLAYING
A MAN CALLED OTTO
(PG-13; 2:06)
When a young family moves in nearby, the grumpy Otto meets his match in quick-witted Marisol, leading to a friendship that will turn his world around.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe
ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA
(PG-13; 2:05)
Scott Lang and Hope Van Dyne explore the Quantum Realm, where they interact with strange creatures and embark on an adventure that goes beyond the limits of what they thought was possible.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, NCG Auburn Cinemas
AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER
(PG-13; 3:12)
Jake Sully must work with Neytiri and the army of the Na’vi race to protect their home. Academy Award nominee for best picture, production design, sound and visual effects.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing
COCAINE BEAR
(R; 1:35)
An oddball group of cops, criminals, tourists and teens converges in a Georgia forest where a 500-pound black bear goes on a murderous rampage after unintentionally ingesting cocaine.
Playing at Regal Coldwater Crossing, Brokaw Movie House Angola, GQT Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas
CREED III
(PG-13; 1:56)
Adonis has been thriving in both his career and family life, but when a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy resurfaces, the face-off is more than just a fight.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, Brokaw Movie House Angola, Eagles Theatre Wabash, GQT Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas, Strand Theatre Kendallville
JESUS REVOLUTION
(PG-13; 2:00)
A spiritual awakening in the early 1970s has its origins within a community of teenage hippies in Southern California.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, ABCinema Decatur, Eagles Theatre Wabash, GQT Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas
MAGIC MIKE’S LAST DANCE
(R; 1:52)
Mike heads to London with a wealthy socialite who lures him with an offer he can’t refuse.
Playing at Regal Coldwater Crossing
OPERATION FORTUNE: RUSE DE GUERRE
(R; 1:54)
A special agent recruits one of Hollywood’s biggest movie stars to help them on an undercover mission.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing
PUSS IN BOOTS: THE LAST WISH
(PG; 1:40)
Puss in Boots sets out on an epic journey to find the mythical Last Wish and restore his nine lives. Academy Award nominee for best animated feature film.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe