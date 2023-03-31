Now Opening
A THOUSAND AND ONE
(R; 1:57)
After Inez kidnaps her son from the foster care system, mother and son set out to reclaim their sense of home, identity and stability.
Playing at Regal Coldwater Crossing
DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: HONOR AMONG THIEVES
(PG-13; 2:14)
A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers embark on an epic quest to retrieve a lost relic.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, ABCinema Decatur, Brokaw Movie House Angola, Eagles Theatre Wabash, GQT Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas, Strand Theatre Kendallville
HIS ONLY SON
(PG-13; 1:46)
After being called on by the Lord, Abraham’s faith is tested on his three-day journey to sacrifice his son.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, Eagles Theatre Wabash, GQT Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas
MALUM
(No rating; 1:32)
A rookie police officer willingly takes the last shift at a newly decommissioned police station in an attempt to uncover the mysterious connection between her father’s death and a vicious cult.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing
TRINKET BOX
(No rating; 1:43)
A newlywed interracial couple move to a new home, but an evil locked away for years is about to break free.
Playing at Regal Coldwater Crossing
ALSO PLAYING
65
(PG-13; 1:33)
An astronaut crash lands on a mysterious planet only to discover he’s not alone.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, NCG Auburn Cinemas
A GOOD PERSON
(R; 2:09)
A woman’s life falls apart following her involvement in a fatal accident.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing
ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA
(PG-13; 2:05)
Scott Lang and Hope Van Dyne explore the Quantum Realm, where they interact with strange creatures and embark on an adventure that goes beyond the limits of what they thought was possible.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing
AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER
(PG-13; 3:12)
Jake Sully must work with Neytiri and the army of the Na’vi race to protect their home.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing
CHAMPIONS
(PG-13; 2:03)
A former minor-league basketball coach is ordered by the court to manage a team of players with intellectual disabilities.
Playing at Cinema Center, Regal Coldwater Crossing, GQT Huntington 7
COCAINE BEAR
(R; 1:35)
An oddball group of cops, criminals, tourists and teens converges in a Georgia forest where a 500-pound black bear goes on a murderous rampage after unintentionally ingesting cocaine.
Playing at Regal Coldwater Crossing
CREED III
(PG-13; 1:56)
Adonis has been thriving in both his career and family life, but when a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy resurfaces, the face-off is more than just a fight.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, NCG Auburn Cinemas
EO
(Not rated; 1:28)
A donkey encounters good and bad people as modern Europe is seen through his eyes. Academy Award nominee for best international feature film.
Playing at Cinema Center
JESUS REVOLUTION
(PG-13; 2:00)
A spiritual awakening in the early 1970s has its origins within a community of teenage hippies in Southern California.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, GQT Huntington 7, Strand Theatre Kendallville
JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 4
(R; 2:49)
Before he can earn his freedom, Wick must face off against a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, ABCinema Decatur, GQT Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas
MOVING ON
(R; 1:25)
Two old friends reconnect at a funeral and decide to get revenge on the widower who messed with them decades before.
Playing at Cinema Center
PUSS IN BOOTS: THE LAST WISH
(PG; 1:40)
Puss in Boots sets out on an epic journey to find the mythical Last Wish and restore his nine lives.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe
SHAZAM! FURY OF THE GODS
(PG-13; 2:10)
When three vengeful ancient gods arrive on Earth, Shazam and his allies are thrust into a battle for their superpowers.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, GQT Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas
SCREAM VI
(R; 2:03)
The survivors of the Ghostface killings leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter in New York City.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, GQT Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas
THE WHALE
(R; 1:57)
A reclusive teacher attempts to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter.
Playing at Cinema Center