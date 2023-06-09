Now Opening
A THOUSAND AND ONE
(R; 1:57)
A mother kidnaps her son from the foster care system.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Cinema Center
CHEVALIER
(PG-13; 1:48)
Joseph Bologne, the illegitimate son of an African slave and a French plantation owner, rises to heights in French society as a composer.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe
THE COUNTRY CLUB
(No rating available; 1:20)
A farcical coming-of-age comedy about teen golfers competing in a country club’s junior tournament.
Playing at Cinema Center
MENDING THE LINE
(R; 2:02)
A Marine wounded in Afghanistan is sent to a V.A. facility in Montana where he meets a Vietnam veteran who teaches him how to fly-fish as a way of dealing with his emotional and physical trauma.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe
TRANSFORMERS: RISE OF THE BEASTS(PG-13; 2:07)
In the 1990s, the Maximals join the Autobots in the battle for Earth.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, ABCinema Decatur, Eagles Theatre Wabash, GQT Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas
ALSO PLAYING
ABOUT MY FATHER
(PG-13; 1:29)
When Sebastian tells his old-school Italian immigrant father Salvo that he is going to propose to his all-American girlfriend, Salvo insists on crashing a weekend with her parents.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe
BLACKBERRY
(R; 1:59)
The rapid rise and catastrophic demise of the world’s first smartphone.
Playing at Cinema Center
THE BOOGEYMAN
(PG-13; 1:38)
A man’s children die when left along in their bedrooms after crying “Boogeyman.”
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, GQT Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas
THE EIGHT MOUNTAINS
(No rating; 2:27)
A pair of men go on a journey of friendship and self-discover in the Italian Alps.
Playing at Cinema Center
FAST X
(PG-13; 2:21)
Dom Toretto and his family are targeted by the vengeful son of drug kingpin Hernan Reyes.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, NCG Auburn Cinemas
GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 3
(PG-13; 2:30)
Peter Quill rallies his team to defend the universe and one of their own – a mission that could mean the end of the Guardians if not successful.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, NCG Auburn Cinemas
KANDAHAR
(R; 2:00)
A CIA operative and his translator flee from special forces in Afghanistan after exposing a covert mission.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe
THE LITTLE MERMAID(PG; 2:15)
A young mermaid makes a deal to trade her beautiful voice for human legs so she can discover the world above water.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, ABCinema Decatur, Brokaw Movie House Angola, Eagles Theatre Wabash, GQT Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas
THE MACHINE
(R; 1:52)
Bert and his father are kidnapped by people Bert wronged 20 years ago while drunk in Russia.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing
MONEY HAS FOUR LEGS
(No rating; 1:38)
A young film director has to overcome difficulties on his first movie.
Playing at Cinema Center
SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE
(PG; 2:20)
Miles Morales travels across the multiverse to join forces with a new team of Spider-People.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, Brokaw Movie House Angola, GQT Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas
THE SUPER MARIO BROS. MOVIE
(PG; 1:32)
The brothers journey through the Mushroom Kingdom.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing