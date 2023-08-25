Now Opening
THE HILL
(PG; 2:06)
The film tells the story of Rickey Hill’s improbable journey to play Major League Baseball.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, Eagles Theatre Wabash, GQT Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas, Strand Theatre Kendallville
RETRIBUTION
(R; 1:31)
A bank executive receives a bomb threat while driving his children to school – that his car will explode if they stop and get out.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing
ALSO PLAYING
ASTEROID CITY
(PG-13; 1:44)
The film follows a writer on his world famous fictional play about a grieving father who travels with his tech-obsessed family to small rural Asteroid City to compete in a stargazing event.
Playing at Cinema Center
BACK ON THE STRIP
(R; 1:47)
A young man moves to Las Vegas to pursue his dream of being a magician, only to end up joining a male stripper group.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe
BARBIE
(PG-13; 1:54)
Barbie suffers a crisis that leads her to question her world and her existence.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Cinema Center, Regal Coldwater Crossing, GQT Huntington 7, GQT Huntington Twin Drive-In, NCG Auburn Cinemas
BIRTH/REBIRTH
(R; 1:38)
A morgue technician successfully reanimates the body of a little girl, but to keep her breathing, she will need to harvest biological materials from pregnant women.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe
BLUE BEETLE
(PG-13; 2:07)
An alien scarab chooses a teenager to be its symbiotic host, bestowing him with a suit of armor that’s capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, Brokaw Movie House Angola, GQT Huntington 7, GQT Huntington Twin Drive-In, NCG Auburn Cinemas
EVERY BODY
(R; 1:32)
Three individuals overcome shame, secrecy and unauthorized surgery throughout their childhoods to enjoy successful adulthoods.
Playing at Cinema Center
GRAN TURISMO
(PG-13; 2:15)
A team of underdogs risk it all to compete in the most elite sport in the world.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, Brokaw Movie House Angola, Eagles Theatre Wabash, GQT Huntington 7, GQT Huntington Twin Drive-In, NCG Auburn Cinemas, Strand Theatre Kendallville
HAUNTED MANSION
(PG-13; 2:02)
A single mom hires a tour guide, a psychic, a priest and a historian to help exorcise her newly bought mansion after discovering it is inhabited by ghosts.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing
THE LAST VOYAGE OF THE DEMETER
(R; 1:58)
A crew sailing from Carpathia to England find they are carrying very dangerous cargo.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing
THE MEG 2: THE TRENCH
(PG-13; 1:56)
A research team encounters multiple threats while exploring the depths of the ocean.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, GQT Huntington 7, GQT Huntington Twin Drive-In, NCG Auburn Cinemas
MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – DEAD RECKONING PART ONE
(PG-13; 2:43)
Ethan Hunt and his IMF team must track down a dangerous weapon before it falls into the wrong hands.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing
OPPENHEIMER
(R; 3:00)
The film tells the story of U.S. scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer and his role in the development of the atomic bomb.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, NCG Auburn Cinemas
PAST LIVES
(PG-13; 1:45)
Childhood friends are reunited years after one emigrated from South Korea.
Playing at Cinema Center
SOUND OF FREEDOM
(PG-13; 2:15)
A former government agent turned vigilante embarks on a dangerous mission to rescue hundreds of children from sex traffickers.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing
STRAYS
(R; 1:33)
An abandoned dog teams up with other strays to get revenge on his former owner.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, GQT Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas
TALK TO ME
(R; 1:34)
A group of friends discover how to conjure spirits using an embalmed hand.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Cinema Center, Regal Coldwater Crossing
TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: MUTANT MAYHEM
(PG; 1:39)
The Turtle brothers work to earn the love of New York City while facing an army of mutants.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, GQT Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas