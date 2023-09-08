Note: Strand Theatre in Kendallville is closed until Sept. 15.
Now Opening
ARISTOTLE AND DANTE DISCOVER THE SECRETS OF THE UNIVERSE
(PG-13; 1:36)
Two Mexican-American loners explore their friendship.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe
MY BIG FAT GREEK WEDDING 3
(PG-13; 1:31)
After travelling to Greece for a family reunion, a woman tries to find her deceased father’s childhood friends.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, Brokaw Movie House Angola, Eagles Theatre Wabash
THE NUN II
(R; 1:50)
Sister Irene again comes face-to-face with the demon nun.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Cinema Center, Regal Coldwater Crossing, GQT Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas
ALSO PLAYING
BARBIE
(PG-13; 1:54)
Barbie suffers a crisis that leads her to question her world and her existence.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, GQT Huntington 7
BLUE BEETLE
(PG-13; 2:07)
An alien scarab chooses a teenager to be its symbiotic host, bestowing him with a suit of armor that’s capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, GQT Huntington 7, GQT Huntington Twin Drive-In
BOTTOMS
(R; 1:31)
Two unpopular queer high school students start a fight club to have sex before graduation.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Cinema Center, Regal Coldwater Crossing
THE EQUALIZER 3
(R; 1:49)
Robert McCall finds himself at home in southern Italy, but he discovers his friends are under the control of local crime bosses.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, Brokaw Movie House Angola, GQT Huntington 7, GQT Huntington Twin Drive-In
GRAN TURISMO
(PG-13; 2:15)
A team of underdogs risk it all to take on the most elite sport in the world.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, GQT Huntington 7, GQT Huntington Twin Drive-In
HAUNTED MANSION
(PG-13; 2:02)
A single mom hires experts to exorcise her newly bought mansion after finding it is inhabited by ghosts.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe
THE HILL
(PG; 2:06)
The film recounts the story of Rickey Hill’s improbable journey to play Major League Baseball.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Eagles Theatre Wabash, GQT Huntington 7, GQT Huntington Twin Drive-In
THE MEG 2: THE TRENCH
(PG-13; 1:56)
A research team encounters multiple threats while exploring the depths of the ocean.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, GQT Huntington 7
MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – DEAD RECKONING PART ONE
(PG-13; 2:43)
Ethan Hunt and his IMF team must track down a dangerous weapon before it falls into the wrong hands.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe
OPPENHEIMER
(R; 3:00)
The film recounts the story of American scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer and his role in the development of the atomic bomb.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing
RETRIBUTION
(R; 1:31)
A bank executive receives a bomb threat while driving his children to school that his car will explode if they stop.
Playing at Cinema Center
STRAYS
(R; 1:33)
An abandoned dog teams up with other strays to get revenge on his former owner.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing
TALK TO ME
(R; 1:34)
A group of friends discover how to conjure spirits using an embalmed hand.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing
TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: MUTANT MAYHEM
(PG; 1:39)
The Turtle brothers work to earn the love of New York City while facing down an army of mutants.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing