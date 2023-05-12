Now Opening
BLACKBERRY
(R; 1:59)
The rapid rise and catastrophic demise of the world’s first smartphone.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Cinema Center
BOOK CLUB: THE NEXT CHAPTER
(PG-13; 1:47)
Four best friends take their book club to Italy for the fun girls trip they never had.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, Eagles Theatre Wabash, GQT Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas, Strand Theatre Kendallville
HYPNOTIC
(R; 1:32)
A detective investigates a mystery involving his missing daughter and a secret government program.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, GQT Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas
KNIGHTS OF THE ZODIAC
(PG-13; 1:52)
When a goddess of war reincarnates in the body of a young girl, street orphan Seiya discovers he is destined to protect her and save the world.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing
RALLY ROAD RACERS(PG; 1:33)
Racers compete in a high-stakes rally along the famous Silk Road trade route.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, GQT Huntington 7
ALSO PLAYING
AIR
(R; 1:52)
Shoe salesman Sonny Vaccaro leads Nike in its pursuit of the greatest athlete in the history of basketball: Michael Jordan.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe
ARE YOU THERE GOD? IT’S ME, MARGARET.
(PG-13; 1:45)
When her family moves from the city to the suburbs, 11-year-old Margaret navigates new friends, feelings and the beginning of adolescence.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing
BEAU IS AFRAID
(R; 2:59)
Following the sudden death of his mother, a mild-mannered but anxiety-ridden man confronts his darkest fears as he embarks on a journey home.
Playing at Cinema Center
BIG GEORGE FORMAN
(PG-13; 2:09)
The life and times of the world heavyweight champion.
Playing at Regal Coldwater Crossing
DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: HONOR AMONG THIEVES
(PG-13; 2:14)
A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers embark on an epic quest to retrieve a lost relic.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe
EVIL DEAD ARISE
(R; 1:37)
The reunion of two estranged sisters is cut short by the rise of flesh-possessing demons.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, GQT Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas
GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 3
(PG-13; 2:30)
Peter Quill rallies his team to defend the universe and one of their own – a mission that could mean the end of the Guardians if not successful.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, Brokaw Movie House Angola, Eagles Theatre Wabash, GQT Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas, Strand Theatre Kendallville
GUY RITCHIE’S THE COVENANT
(R; 2:03)
When an Army sergeant learns that the Afghan interpreter who saved his life was not given safe passage to America as promised, he returns to the war zone to retrieve the man and his family.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe
JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 4
(R; 2:49)
Before he can earn his freedom, Wick must face a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing
LITTLE RICHARD: I AM EVERYTHING
(No rating; 1:41)
A documentary about the music icon and the Black queer origins of rock ’n’ roll.
Playing at Cinema Center
LOVE AGAIN
(PG-13; 1:44)
A young woman tries to ease the pain of her fiancé’s death by sending romantic texts to his old cellphone number, and forms a connection with the man the number has been reassigned to.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, GQT Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas
NEFARIOUS
(R; 1:38)
On the day of his scheduled execution, a convicted serial killer gets a psychiatric evaluation during which he claims he is a demon.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe
THE POPE’S EXORCIST
(R; 1:43)
The Vatican’s leading exorcist investigates the possession of a child and uncovers a conspiracy.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe
SHOWING UP
(R; 1:47)
A sculptor preparing to open a new show tries to work amidst the daily dramas of family and friends.
Playing at Cinema Center
SISU
(R; 1:31)
An ex-soldier who finds gold in the Lapland wilderness tries to take the loot into the city and faces Nazi soldiers.
Playing at Regal Coldwater Crossing
THE SUPER MARIO BROS. MOVIE
(PG; 1:32)
The brothers journey through the Mushroom Kingdom.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, Brokaw Movie House Angola, GQT Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas