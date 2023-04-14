Now Opening
MAFIA MAMMA
(R; 1:41)
An American mom inherits her grandfather’s mafia empire in Italy and defies expectations as the new head of the family business.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing
NEFARIOUS
(R; 1:38)
On the day of his scheduled execution, a convicted serial killer gets a psychiatric evaluation during which he claims he is a demon.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, NCG Auburn Cinemas
THE POPE’S EXORCIST
(R; 1:43)
The Vatican’s leading exorcist investigates the possession of a child and uncovers a conspiracy the Vatican has tried to keep secret.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, GQT Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas
RENFIELD
(R; 1:33)
Dracula’s henchman longs for a life away from the count, his various demands and all of the bloodshed.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, Brokaw Movie House Angola, GQT Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas
SUZUME
(PG; 2:02)
A 17-year-old girl helps a mysterious young man close doors that are releasing disasters all over in Japan.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing
SWEETWATER
(PG-13; 1:54)
Hall of Famer Nat “Sweetwater” Clifton makes history as the first African American to sign an NBA contract.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing
ALSO PLAYING
AIR
(R; 1:52)
Shoe salesman Sonny Vaccaro leads Nike in its pursuit of the greatest athlete in the history of basketball: Michael Jordan.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, GQT Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas
CHAMPIONS
(PG-13; 2:03)
A former minor-league basketball coach is ordered by the court to manage a team of players with intellectual disabilities.
Playing at Cinema Center
CLOSE
(PG-13; 1:44)
The intense friendship between two 13-year-old boys suddenly gets disrupted.
Playing at Cinema Center
CREED III
(PG-13; 1:56)
Adonis has been thriving in his career and family life, but when a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy resurfaces, the face-off is more than just a fight.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing
DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: HONOR AMONG THIEVES
(PG-13; 2:14)
A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers embark on an epic quest to retrieve a lost relic.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, GQT Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas
HIS ONLY SON
(PG-13; 1:46)
After being called on by the Lord, Abraham’s faith is tested on his three-day journey to sacrifice his son.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, Eagles Theatre Wabash, Strand Theatre Kendallville
MOVING ON
(R; 1:25)
Two old friends reconnect at a funeral and decide to get revenge on the widower who messed with them decades before.
Playing at Cinema Center
JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 4
(R; 2:49)
Before he can earn his freedom, Wick must face off against a new enemy with alliances across the globe.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, NCG Auburn Cinemas
SCREAM VI
(R; 2:03)
The survivors of the Ghostface killings leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter in New York City.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing
THE SUPER MARIO BROS. MOVIE
(PG; 1:32)
The brothers journey through the Mushroom Kingdom.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, Brokaw Movie House Angola, Eagles Theatre Wabash, GQT Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas, Strand Theatre Kendallville
SHAZAM! FURY OF THE GODS
(PG-13; 2:10)
When a vengeful trio of ancient gods arrives on Earth, Shazam and his allies are thrust into a battle for their superpowers.
Playing at Regal Coldwater Crossing