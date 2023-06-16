Now Opening
THE BLACKENING
(R; 1:36)
Seven black friends go away for the weekend to find themselves trapped in a cabin with a killer who has a vendetta.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing
ELEMENTAL
(PG; 1:43)
Ember and Wade exist in a city where fire-, water-, land- and air-residents live together.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, Brokaw Movie House Angola, GQT Huntington Twin Drive-In, GQT Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas
THE FLASH
(PG-13; 2:24)
Barry Allen uses his super speed to change the past, but his attempt to save his family creates a world without superheroes.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, Brokaw Movie House Angola, Eagles Theatre Wabash, ABCinema Decatur, GQT Huntington Twin Drive-In, GQT Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas
RETURN TO SEOUL
(R; 1:59)
A 25-year-old French woman returns to Korea, the country she was born in before being adopted by a French couple.
Playing at Cinema Center
ALSO PLAYING
A THOUSAND AND ONE
(R; 1:57)
A mother kidnaps her son from the foster care system.
Playing at Cinema Center
THE BOOGEYMAN
(PG-13; 1:38)
A man’s children die when left along in their bedrooms after crying “Boogeyman.”
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, GQT Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas
THE COUNTRY CLUB
(No rating available; 1:20)
A farcical coming-of-age comedy about teen golfers competing in a country club’s junior tournament.
Playing at Cinema Center
THE EIGHT MOUNTAINS
(No rating; 2:27)
A pair of men go on a journey of friendship and self-discover in the Italian Alps.
Playing at Cinema Center
FAST X
(PG-13; 2:21)
Dom Toretto and his family are targeted by the vengeful son of drug kingpin Hernan Reyes.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, NCG Auburn Cinemas
GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 3
(PG-13; 2:30)
Peter Quill rallies his team to defend the universe and one of their own – a mission that could mean the end of the Guardians if not successful.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, NCG Auburn Cinemas
THE LITTLE MERMAID
(PG; 2:15)
A young mermaid makes a deal to trade her beautiful voice for human legs so she can discover the world above water.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, GQT Huntington Twin Drive-In, GQT Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas
THE MACHINE
(R; 1:52)
Bert and his father are kidnapped by people Bert wronged 20 years ago while drunk in Russia.
Playing at Regal Coldwater Crossing
SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE
(PG; 2:20)
Miles Morales travels across the multiverse to join forces with a new team of Spider-People.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, GQT Huntington Twin Drive-In, GQT Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas
THE SUPER MARIO BROS. MOVIE
(PG; 1:32)
The brothers journey through the Mushroom Kingdom.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing
TRANSFORMERS: RISE OF THE BEASTS
(PG-13; 2:07)
In the 1990s, the Maximals join the Autobots in the battle for Earth.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, ABCinema Decatur, Eagles Theatre Wabash, GQT Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas