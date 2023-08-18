The young protagonist of “Blue Beetle” is the first Latino superhero in a leading role in a DC film. It’s not just token casting, either. Directed by Ángel Manuel Soto and written by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer, “Blue Beetle” is firmly rooted in the experience of a close-knit Mexican-American family scraping by in the shadow of the gleaming Miami-like fictional metropolis of Palmera City. “Blue Beetle” doesn’t have much originality going for itself, but it crucially gets that superhero movies don’t need to be self-serious to make a serious point, writes Associated Press Film Writer Jake Coyle in his review. Light, lively and sincere, “Blue Beetle” is a tribute to the tenacity and indomitability of Mexican-American families.