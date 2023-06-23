Now Opening
ASTEROID CITY
(PG-13; 1:44)
Following a writer on his world-famous fictional play about a grieving father who travels with his tech-obsessed family to small rural Asteroid City to compete in a stargazing event.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing
GOD IS A BULLET
(Not rated; 2:35)
A former detective infiltrates a cult to find his daughter.
Playing at Regal Coldwater Crossing
NO HARD FEELINGS(R; 1:43)
Parents hire a woman to bring their 19-year-old son out of his shell.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, GQT Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas
ALSO PLAYING
A THOUSAND AND ONE
(R; 1:57)
A mother kidnaps her son from the foster care system.
Playing at Cinema Center
THE BLACKENING
(R; 1:36)
Seven black friends who go away for the weekend only to find themselves trapped in a cabin with a killer who has a vendetta.
Playing at Regal Coldwater Crossing
THE BOOGEYMAN
(PG-13; 1:38)
A man’s children die when left along in their bedrooms after crying “Boogeyman.”
Playing at Regal Coldwater Crossing, GQT Huntington 7
THE COUNTRY CLUB
(No rating available; 1:20)
A farcical coming of age comedy about teen golfers competing in a country club’s junior tournament.
Playing at Cinema Center
ELEMENTAL
(PG; 1:43)
Ember and Wade exist in a city where fire-, water-, land- and air-residents live together.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, 13-24 Drive In Wabash, Brokaw Movie House Angola, GQT Huntington 7, GQT Huntington Twin Drive-In
THE FLASH
(PG-13; 2:24)
Barry Allen uses his super speed to change the past, but his attempt to save his family creates a world without super heroes.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, 13-24 Drive In Wabash, ABCinema Decatur, Brokaw Movie House Angola, Eagles Theatre, GQT Huntington 7, GQT Huntington Twin Drive-In
GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 3
(PG-13; 2:30)
Peter Quill rallies his team to defend the universe and one of their own – a mission that could mean the end of the Guardians if not successful.
Playing at Regal Coldwater Crossing
THE LITTLE MERMAID
(PG; 2:15)
A young mermaid makes a deal to trade her beautiful voice for human legs so she can discover the world above water.
Playing at Regal Coldwater Crossing, GQT Huntington Twin Drive-In
RETURN TO SEOUL
(R; 1:59)
A 25-year-old French woman returns to South Korea, the country she was born in before being adopted by a French couple.
Playing at Cinema Center
SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE
(PG; 2:20)
Miles Morales travels across the multiverse to join forces with a new team of Spider-People.
Playing at Regal Coldwater Crossing, ABCinema Decatur, Eagles Theatre, GQT Huntington 7, GQT Huntington Twin Drive-In
TRANSFORMERS: RISE OF THE BEASTS
(PG-13; 2:07)
In the 1990s, the Maximals join the Autobots in the battle for Earth.
Playing at Regal Coldwater Crossing, GQT Huntington 7