Much has been made of Wes Anderson’s often-recurring troupe of actors like Bill Murray, Adrien Brody and Owen Wilson. But for many young actors, Anderson’s film sets have been their first real blush with moviemaking — or, at least, Anderson’s elegant style of it. Since “Rushmore" introduced Jason Schwartzman, Anderson’s films have been a nurturing if surreal environment for young performers. For young actors, it can be a thrilling education. Anderson’s latest, “Asteroid City,” features successive generations of actors who have broken through in his movies, including Schwartzman, Tony Revolori and newcomers Jake Ryan and Grace Edwards. “Asteroid City” opens nationwide Friday.