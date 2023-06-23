No Hard Feelings

Jennifer Lawrence stars in "No Hard Feelings."

 Sony Pictures

Now Opening

ASTEROID CITY

(PG-13; 1:44)

Following a writer on his world-famous fictional play about a grieving father who travels with his tech-obsessed family to small rural Asteroid City to compete in a stargazing event.

Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing

GOD IS A BULLET

(Not rated; 2:35)

A former detective infiltrates a cult to find his daughter.

Playing at Regal Coldwater Crossing

NO HARD FEELINGS(R; 1:43)

Parents hire a woman to bring their 19-year-old son out of his shell.

Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, GQT Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas

ALSO PLAYING

A THOUSAND AND ONE

(R; 1:57)

A mother kidnaps her son from the foster care system.

Playing at Cinema Center

THE BLACKENING

(R; 1:36)

Seven black friends who go away for the weekend only to find themselves trapped in a cabin with a killer who has a vendetta.

Playing at Regal Coldwater Crossing

THE BOOGEYMAN

(PG-13; 1:38)

A man’s children die when left along in their bedrooms after crying “Boogeyman.”

Playing at Regal Coldwater Crossing, GQT Huntington 7

THE COUNTRY CLUB

(No rating available; 1:20)

A farcical coming of age comedy about teen golfers competing in a country club’s junior tournament.

Playing at Cinema Center

ELEMENTAL

(PG; 1:43)

Ember and Wade exist in a city where fire-, water-, land- and air-residents live together.

Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, 13-24 Drive In Wabash, Brokaw Movie House Angola, GQT Huntington 7, GQT Huntington Twin Drive-In

THE FLASH

(PG-13; 2:24)

Barry Allen uses his super speed to change the past, but his attempt to save his family creates a world without super heroes.

Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, 13-24 Drive In Wabash, ABCinema Decatur, Brokaw Movie House Angola, Eagles Theatre, GQT Huntington 7, GQT Huntington Twin Drive-In

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 3

(PG-13; 2:30)

Peter Quill rallies his team to defend the universe and one of their own – a mission that could mean the end of the Guardians if not successful.

Playing at Regal Coldwater Crossing

THE LITTLE MERMAID

(PG; 2:15)

A young mermaid makes a deal to trade her beautiful voice for human legs so she can discover the world above water.

Playing at Regal Coldwater Crossing, GQT Huntington Twin Drive-In

RETURN TO SEOUL

(R; 1:59)

A 25-year-old French woman returns to South Korea, the country she was born in before being adopted by a French couple.

Playing at Cinema Center

SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE

(PG; 2:20)

Miles Morales travels across the multiverse to join forces with a new team of Spider-People.

Playing at Regal Coldwater Crossing, ABCinema Decatur, Eagles Theatre, GQT Huntington 7, GQT Huntington Twin Drive-In

TRANSFORMERS: RISE OF THE BEASTS

(PG-13; 2:07)

In the 1990s, the Maximals join the Autobots in the battle for Earth.

Playing at Regal Coldwater Crossing, GQT Huntington 7