Now Opening
CONSECRATION
(R; 1:30)
After the alleged suicide of her priest brother, Grace travels to the remote Scottish convent where he fell to his death where she uncovers murder, sacrilege and a disturbing truth about herself.
Playing at Regal Coldwater Crossing
MAGIC MIKE’S LAST DANCE
(R; 1:52)
Mike heads to London with a wealthy socialite who lures him with an offer he can’t refuse.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing
THE OUTWATERS
(No rating; 1:50)
Four travelers encounter menacing phenomena while camping in a remote stretch of the Mojave Desert.
Playing at Regal Coldwater Crossing
SHE CAME FROM THE WOODS
(No rating; 1:41)
In 1987, a group of counselors accidentally unleash a decades-old evil on the last night of summer camp.
Playing at Regal Coldwater Crossing, GQT Huntington 7
TITANIC (PG-13; 3:16)
(25th anniversary re-release) A seventeen-year-old aristocrat falls in love with a kind but poor artist aboard the luxurious, ill-fated RMS Titanic.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, GQT Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas
ALSO PLAYING
80 FOR BRADY(PG-13; 1:38)
A group of friends made it their life-long mission to go to the Super Bowl and meet NFL superstar Tom Brady.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, ABCinema Decatur, Brokaw Movie House Angola, Eagles Theatre Wabash, GQT Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas
A MAN CALLED OTTO(PG-13; 2:06)
When a young family moves in nearby, the grumpy Otto meets his match in quick-witted Marisol, leading to a friendship that will turn his world around.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, GQT Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas
THE AMAZING MAURICE(PG; 1:33)
Maurice, a goofy streetwise cat, has the perfect money-making scam. He finds a dumb-looking kid who plays a pipe and has his very own horde of rats.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, GQT Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas
AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER(PG-13; 3:12)
Jake Sully must work with Neytiri and the army of the Na’vi race to protect their home. Academy Award nominee for best picture, production design, sound and visual effects.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, NCG Auburn Cinemas
KNOCK AT THE CABIN(R; 1:40)
While vacationing, a girl and her parents are taken hostage by armed strangers who demand that the family make a choice to avert the apocalypse.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, Brokaw Movie House Angola, GQT Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas
M3GAN(PG-13; 1:42)
A robotics engineer at a toy company builds a life-like doll that begins to take on a life of its own.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, Eagles Theatre Wabash, GQT Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas
MISSING(PG-13; 1:51)
When her mother disappears while on vacation in Colombia with her new boyfriend, June’s search for answers is hindered by international red tape.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing
PLANE(R; 1:47)
A pilot finds himself caught in a war zone after he’s forced to land his commercial aircraft during a terrible storm.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe
PUSS IN BOOTS: THE LAST WISH(PG; 1:40)
Puss in Boots sets out on an epic journey to find the mythical Last Wish and restore his nine lives. Academy Award nominee for best animated feature film.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, GQT Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas
SPOILER ALERT(PG-13; 1:52)
A couple’s relationship takes a tragic turn when one is diagnosed with terminal cancer.
Playing at Cinema Center
TRIANGLE OF SADNESS(R; 2:27)
A cruise for the super-rich sinks, leaving survivors, including a fashion model celebrity couple, trapped on an island. Academy Award nominee for best picture, directing and original screenplay
Playing AMC Jefferson Pointe
WOMEN TALKING(PG-13; 1:44)
The women of an isolated religious community grapple with reconciling a brutal reality with their faith. Academy Award nominee for best picture and adapted screenplay.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe