Now Opening
INDIANA JONES AND THE DIAL OF DESTINY
(PG-13; 2:34)
Archaeologist Indiana Jones races against time to retrieve a legendary artifact that can change the course of history.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, 13-24 Drive In Wabash, ABCinema Decatur, Brokaw Movie House Angola, GQT Huntinton 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas, Strand Theatre Kendallville
PAST LIVES
(PG-13; 1:45)
Childhood friends are reunited years after one emigrated from South Korea.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing
RUBY GILLMAN, TEENAGE KRAKEN
(PG; 1:30)
A shy adolescent learns that she comes from a fabled royal family of sea krakens and that her destiny lies in the depths of the waters.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, ABCinema Decatur, Brokaw Movie House Angola, Eagles Theatre Wabash, GQT Huntinton 7
ALSO PLAYING
A THOUSAND AND ONE
(R; 1:57)
A mother kidnaps her son from the foster care system.
Playing at Cinema Center
ASTEROID CITY
(PG-13; 1:44)
A fictional writer’s world-famous play features a grieving father who travels with his tech-obsessed family to small, rural Asteroid City to compete in a stargazing event.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing
THE BLACKENING
(R; 1:36)
Seven black friends go away for the weekend only to end up trapped in a cabin with a killer who has a vendetta.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe
THE BOOGEYMAN
(PG-13; 1:38)
A man’s children die when left along in their bedrooms after crying “Boogeyman.”
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing
ELEMENTAL
(PG; 1:43)
Ember and Wade exist in a city where fire, water, land and air residents live together.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, Eagles Theatre Wabash, GQT Huntinton 7
THE FLASH
(PG-13; 2:24)
Barry Allen uses his super speed to change the past, but his attempt to save his family creates a world without super heroes.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, GQT Huntinton 7
GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 3
(PG-13; 2:30)
Peter Quill rallies his team to defend the universe and one of their own – a mission that could mean the end of the Guardians if not successful.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe
THE LITTLE MERMAID
(PG; 2:15)
A young mermaid makes a deal to trade her beautiful voice for human legs so she can discover the world above water.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing
NO HARD FEELINGS
(R; 1:43)
Parents hire a woman to bring their 19-year-old son out of his shell.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, GQT Huntinton 7
ORLANDO
(PG-13; 1:34)
After Queen Elizabeth I commands him not to grow old, a young nobleman struggles with love and his place in the world.
Playing at Cinema Center
RETURN TO SEOUL
(R; 1:59)
A 25-year-old French woman returns to Korea, the country where she was born and lived before she was adopted by a French couple.
Playing at Cinema Center
THE SEASONS OF QUINCY: FOUR PORTRAITS OF JOHN BERGER
(No rating; 1:30)
A collection of visual essays on storyteller John Berger.
Playing at Cinema Center
SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE
(PG; 2:20)
Miles Morales travels across the multiverse to join forces with a new team of Spider-People.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing
TRANSFORMERS: RISE OF THE BEASTS
(PG-13; 2:07)
In the 1990s, the Maximals join the Autobots in the battle for Earth.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing