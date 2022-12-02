Now Opening
I HEARD THE BELLS
(Not rated; 1:50)
Known as America’s Poet, Henry Wadsworth Longfellow leads an idyllic life until his world is shattered by tragedy. It’s the sound of Christmas morning that reignites the poet’s lost voice.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, Eagles Theatre Wabash, GQT Huntingon 7
TO LESLIE
(R; 1:59)
A single mother wins the lottery and squanders it just as fast, leaving behind a world of heartbreak. Years later, she fights to rebuild her life.
Playing at Cinema Center
VIOLENT NIGHT
(R; 1:41)
When a group of mercenaries attack the estate of a wealthy family, Santa Claus must step in to save the day (and Christmas).
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, GQT Huntingon 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas
ALSO PLAYING
BLACK ADAM
(PG-13; 2:04)
Black Adam is freed from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world.
Playing at Regal Coldwater Crossing, NCG Auburn Cinemas
BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER
(PG-13; 2:41)
The people of Wakanda fight to protect their home from intervening world powers as they mourn the death of King T’Challa.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, GQT Huntingon 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas, Strand Theatre Kendallville
BONES AND ALL
(R; 2:10)
Maren, a young woman, learns how to survive on the margins of society.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, NCG Auburn Cinemas
CALL JANE
(R; 2:01)
A married woman with an unwanted pregnancy lives in a time in America where she can’t get a legal abortion and works with a group of suburban women to find help.
Playing at Cinema Center
DEVOTION
(PG-13; 2:18)
A pair of U.S. Navy fighter pilots risk their lives during the Korean War and become some of the Navy’s most celebrated wingmen.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, GQT Huntingon 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas
THE FABLEMANS
(PG-13; 2:31)
As an aspiring filmmaker reaches adolescence, he discovers a shattering family secret and explores how the power of films can help him see the truth.
Playing at Regal Coldwater Crossing
LYLE, LYLE, CROCODILE
(PG; 1:46)
Feature film based on the children’s book about a crocodile that lives in New York City.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing
THE MENU
(R; 1:46)
A young couple travels to a remote island to eat at an exclusive restaurant where the chef has prepared a lavish menu, with some shocking surprises.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, NCG Auburn Cinemas
MOONAGE DAYDREAM
(PG-13; 2:15)
A cinematic odyssey exploring David Bowie’s creative and musical journey.
Playing at Cinema Center
PREY FOR THE DEVIL
(PG-13; 1:33)
A nun prepares to perform an exorcism and comes face to face with a demonic force with mysterious ties to her past.
Playing at Regal Coldwater Crossing
SHE SAID
(R; 2:08)
New York Times reporters break a story that helped launch the #MeToo movement and shattered decades of silence around the subject of sexual assault in Hollywood.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing
SPIRITED
(PG-13; 2:07)
A musical version of Charles Dickens’s story of a miserly misanthrope who is taken on a magical journey.
Playing at GQT Huntingon 7
STRANGE WORLD
(PG; 1:42)
The legendary Clades are a family of explorers whose differences threaten to topple their latest and most crucial mission.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, Eagles Theatre Wabash, GQT Huntingon 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas, Strand Theatre Kendallville
TICKET TO PARADISE
(PG-13; 1:44)
A divorced couple teams up and travels to Bali to stop their daughter from making the same mistake they think they made 25 years ago.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, GQT Huntingon 7