Now Opening
THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN
(R; 1:54)
Two lifelong friends find themselves at an impasse when one abruptly ends their relationship, with alarming consequences for both of them. Academy Award nominee for best picture, directing, lead actor for Colin Farrell, supporting actor for Brendan Gleeson and Barry Keoghan, supporting actress for Kerry Condon, film editing, original score and original screenplay.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe
FEAR
(R; 1:40)
A much needed getaway and a celebration weekend turns into a nightmare due to the contagious airborne threat.
Playing at Regal Coldwater Crossing
INFINITY POOL
(R; 1:57)
A fatal accident exposes a resort’s perverse subculture of hedonistic tourism, reckless violence and surreal horrors.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing
LEFT BEHIND: RISE OF THE ANTICHRIST
(PG-13; 2:00)
The only light after the world falls into chaos is a charming new leader who rises to the head of the United Nations.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, Eagles Theatre Wabash
LIVING
(PG-13; 1:42)
In 1950s London, a humorless civil servant decides to take time off work to experience life after receiving a grim diagnosis. Academy Award nominee for lead actor for Bill Nighy and adapted screenplay.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe
MYANMAR DIARIES
(Not rated; 1:10)
After the military coup in 2021, young opposition activists in Myanmar use video diaries to communicate with the world in a different way than allowed TV news.
Playing at Cinema Center
WOMEN TALKING
(PG-13; 1:44)
The women of an isolated religious community grapple with reconciling a brutal reality with their faith. Academy Award nominee for best picture and adapted screenplay.
Playing at Regal Coldwater Crossing
ALSO PLAYING
A MAN CALLED OTTO(PG-13; 2:06)
When a young family moves in nearby, the grumpy Otto meets his match in quick-witted Marisol, leading to a friendship that will turn his world around.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, ABCinema Decatur, Brokaw Movie House Angola, Eagles Theatre Wabash, GQT Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas, Strand Theatre Kendallville
AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER
(PG-13; 3:12)
Jake Sully must work with Neytiri and the army of the Na’vi race to protect their home. Academy Award nominee for best picture, production design, sound and visual effects.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, GQT Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas
BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER
(PG-13; 2:41)
The people of Wakanda fight to protect their home from intervening world powers as they mourn the death of King T’Challa. Academy Award nominee for supporting actress for Angela Bassett, costume design, makeup and hairstyling, original song for “Lift Me Up” and visual effects.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe
ELVIS
(PG-13 for substance abuse, strong language, suggestive material and smoking; 2:39)
From his childhood in Tupelo, Mississippi to his rise to stardom starting in Memphis, Tennessee and his conquering of Las Vegas, Nevada, Elvis Presley becomes the first rock ‘n roll star and changes the world with his music. Academy Award nominee for best picture, lead actor for Austin Butler, cinematography, costume design, film editing, makeup and hairstyling, production design and sound.
Playing at Regal Coldwater Crossing, AMC Jefferson Pointe
EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE
(R for some violence, sexual material and language; 2:19)
An aging Chinese immigrant is swept up in an insane adventure, where she alone can save the world by exploring other universes connecting with the lives she could have led. Academy Award nominee for best picture, directing, lead actress for Michelle Yeoh, supporting actor for Ke Huy Quan, supporting actress for Jamie Lee Curtis and Stephanie Hsu, costume design, film editing, original score, original song for “This is a Life” and original screenplay.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe
THE FABLEMANS
(PG-13; 2:31)
Sammy Fabelman aspires to become a filmmaker as he reaches adolescence, but soon discovers a shattering family secret and explores how the power of films can help him see the truth. Academy Award nominee for best picture, directing, lead actress for Michelle Williams, supporting actor for Judd Hirsch, original score, production design and original screenplay.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, ABCinema Decatur
HOUSE PARTY
(R; 1:40)
A high school student decides to host a house party while his parents are away.
Playing at Regal Coldwater Crossing
M3GAN
(PG-13; 1:42)
A robotics engineer at a toy company builds a life-like doll that begins to take on a life of its own.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, GQT Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas
MISSING
(PG-13; 1:51)
When her mother disappears while on vacation in Colombia with her new boyfriend, June’s search for answers is hindered by international red tape.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, Brokaw Movie House Angola, GQT Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas
PLANE
(R; 1:47)
A pilot finds himself caught in a war zone after he’s forced to land his commercial aircraft during a terrible storm.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, GQT Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas, Strand Theatre Kendallville
PUSS IN BOOTS: THE LAST WISH
(PG; 1:40)
Puss in Boots sets out on an epic journey to find the mythical Last Wish and restore his nine lives. Academy Award nominee for best animated feature film.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, GQT Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas
TÁR
(R; 2:38)
Lydia Tár, widely considered one of the greatest living composer-conductors, is the first female director of a major German orchestra. Academy Award nominee for best picture, directing, lead actress for Cate Blanchette, cinematography, film editing and original screenplay.
Playing at Regal Coldwater Crossing
THAT TIME I GOT REINCARNATED AS A SLIME: SCARLET BOND
(PG-13; 1:54)
A corporate worker is reborn to an alternate world as a slime and begins his quest to create a world that’s welcoming to all races.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing
THE WHALE
(R; 1:57)
A reclusive teacher attempts to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter. Academy Award nominee for lead actor for Brendan Fraser, supporting actress for Hong Chau and makeup and hairstyling.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe
WHEN YOU FINISH SAVING THE WORLD
(R; 1:28)
A mother who runs a shelter and son who performs music online fail to understand each other’s values.
Playing at Cinema Center
WHITNEY HOUSTON: I WANNA DANCE WITH SOMEBODY
(PG-13; 2:26)
Tracking Whitney Houston’s journey from obscurity to musical superstardom.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe