Now Opening
COBWEB
(R; 1:28)
A boy tries to investigate knocking noises coming from inside the walls of his house.
Playing at Regal Coldwater Crossing
OPPENHEIMER
(R; 3:00)
The story of American scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer and his role in the development of the atomic bomb.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, GQT Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas
ALSO PLAYING
BARBIE
(PG-13; 1:54)
Barbie suffers a crisis that leads her to question her world and her existence.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Cinema Center, Regal Coldwater Crossing, 13-24 Drive In Wabash, Brokaw Movie House Angola, GQT Huntington 7, GQT Huntington Twin Drive-in, NCG Auburn Cinemas, Strand Theatre Kendallville
BIOSPHERE
(No rating; 1:46)
In the not-too-distant future, the last two men on earth must adapt and evolve to save humanity.
Playing at Cinema Center
DRYLONGSO
(R; 1:26)
(1998) A young woman in a photography class begins taking pictures of black men out of fear they will soon be extinct.
Playing at Cinema Center
ELEMENTAL(PG; 1:43)
Ember and Wade exist in a city where fire-, water-, land- and air-residents live together.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, NCG Auburn Cinemas
INDIANA JONES AND THE DIAL OF DESTINY(PG-13; 2:34)
Archaeologist Indiana Jones races against time to retrieve a legendary artifact that can change the course of history.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, GQT Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas
INSIDIOUS: THE RED DOOR(PG-13; 1:47)
The Lamberts must go deeper into The Further than ever before to put their demons to rest once and for all.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, NCG Auburn Cinemas
JOYLAND(No rating; 2:06)
The youngest son in a traditional Pakistani family takes a job as a backup dancer in a Bollywood-style burlesque and quickly becomes infatuated with the strong-willed trans woman who runs the show.
Playing at Cinema Center
THE LITTLE MERMAID(PG; 2:15)
A young mermaid makes a deal to trade her beautiful voice for human legs so she can discover the world above water.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe
THE MIRACLE CLUB(PG-13; 1:31)
There’s just one dream for the women of Ballygar to taste freedom: to win a pilgrimage to the sacred French town of Lourdes.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe
MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – DEAD RECKONING PART ONE(PG-13; 2:43)
Ethan Hunt and his IMF team must track down a dangerous weapon before it falls into the wrong hands.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, Brokaw Movie House Angola, Eagles Theatre Wabash, GQT Huntington 7, GQT Huntington Twin Drive-in, NCG Auburn Cinemas
NO HARD FEELINGS(R; 1:43)
Parents hire a woman to bring their 19-year-old son out of his shell.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe
SOUND OF FREEDOM(PG-13; 2:15)
A former government agent turned vigilante embarks on a dangerous mission to rescue hundreds of children from sex traffickers.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, Eagles Theatre Wabash, GQT Huntington 7, GQT Huntington Twin Drive-in, NCG Auburn Cinemas
SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE(PG; 2:20)
Miles Morales travels across the multiverse to join forces with a new team of Spider-People.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing
TRANSFORMERS: RISE OF THE BEASTS(PG-13; 2:07)
In the 1990s, the Maximals join the Autobots in the battle for Earth.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, GQT Huntington Twin Drive-in