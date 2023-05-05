Now Opening
GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 3
(PG-13; 2:30)
Peter Quill rallies his team to defend the universe and one of their own – a mission that could mean the end of the Guardians if not successful.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, Brokaw Movie House Angola, Eagles Theatre Wabash, GQT Huntington 7, GQT Huntington Twin Drive-in, NCG Auburn Cinemas, Strand Theatre Kendallville
LOVE AGAIN
(PG-13; 1:44)
A young woman tries to ease the pain of her fiancé’s death by sending romantic texts to his old cellphone number, and she forms a connection with the man the number has been reassigned to.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, GQT Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas
SHOWING UP
(R; 1:47)
A sculptor preparing to open a new show tries to work amid the daily dramas of family and friends.
Playing at Cinema Center
ALSO PLAYING
AIR
(R; 1:52)
Shoe salesman Sonny Vaccaro leads Nike in its pursuit of the greatest athlete in the history of basketball: Michael Jordan.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe
ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA
(PG-13; 2:05)
Scott Lang and Hope Van Dyne explore the Quantum Realm, where they interact with strange creatures and embark on an adventure that goes beyond the limits of what they thought was possible.
Playing at GQT Huntington Twin Drive-in
ARE YOU THERE GOD? IT’S ME, MARGARET.
(PG-13; 1:45)
When her family moves from the city to the suburbs, 11-year-old Margaret navigates new friends, feelings and the beginning of adolescence.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, Eagles Theatre Wabash, GQT Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas
BEAU IS AFRAID
(R; 2:59)
Following the sudden death of his mother, a mild-mannered but anxiety-ridden man confronts his darkest fears as he embarks on a journey home.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Cinema Center
BIG GEORGE FORMAN
(PG-13; 2:09)
The life and times of the world heavyweight champion.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, GQT Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas
DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: HONOR AMONG THIEVES
(PG-13; 2:14)
A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers embark on an epic quest to retrieve a lost relic.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing
EVIL DEAD ARISE
(R; 1:37)
The reunion of two estranged sisters is cut short by the rise of flesh-possessing demons.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, GQT Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas
GUY RITCHIE’S THE COVENANT
(R; 2:03)
When an Army sergeant learns that the Afghan interpreter who saved his life was not given safe passage to America as promised, he must repay his debt by returning to the war zone to retrieve the man and his family.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, NCG Auburn Cinemas
JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 4
(R; 2:49)
Before he can earn his freedom, Wick must face off against a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing
THE POPE’S EXORCIST
(R; 1:43)
The Vatican’s leading exorcist investigates the possession of a child and uncovers a conspiracy the Vatican has tried to keep secret.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe
PUSS IN BOOTS: THE LAST WISH
(PG; 1:40)
Puss in Boots sets out on an epic journey to find the mythical Last Wish and restore his nine lives.
Playing at GQT Huntington Twin Drive-in
RENFIELD
(R; 1:33)
Dracula’s henchman longs for a life away from the Count, his various demands and all of the bloodshed.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe
SISU
(R; 1:31)
When an ex-soldier who discovers gold in the Lapland wilderness tries to take the loot into the city, he faces Nazi soldiers.
Playing at Regal Coldwater Crossing
THE SUPER MARIO BROS. MOVIE
(PG; 1:32)
The brothers journey through the Mushroom Kingdom.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, Brokaw Movie House Angola, GQT Huntington 7, GQT Huntington Twin Drive-in, NCG Auburn Cinemas