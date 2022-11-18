OPENING TODAY
THE MENU
(R; 1:46)
A young couple travel to a remote island to eat at an exclusive restaurant where the chef has prepared a lavish menu, with some shocking surprises.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, NCG Auburn Cinemas
SHARP STICK
(R; 1:26)
A naive 26-year-old on the fringes of Hollywood begins an affair with her older employer.
Playing at Cinema Center
SHE SAID
(R; 2:08)
New York Times reporters break a story that helped launch the #MeToo movement and shattered decades of silence around the subject of sexual assault in Hollywood.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, NCG Auburn Cinemas
OPENING TUESDAY
BONES AND ALL
(R; 2:10)
Maren, a young woman, learns how to survive on the margins of society.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, NCG Auburn Cinemas
DEVOTION
(PG-13; 2:18)
A pair of U.S. Navy fighter pilots risk their lives during the Korean War and become some of the Navy’s most celebrated wingmen.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, NCG Auburn Cinemas
STRANGE WORLD
(PG; 1:42)
The legendary Clades are a family of explorers whose differences threaten to topple their latest and most crucial mission.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, NCG Auburn Cinemas, Strand Theatre Kendallville
OPENING WEDNESDAY
GLASS ONION: A KNIVES OUT MYSTERY
(PG-13; 2:19)
Famed Southern detective Benoit Blanc travels to Greece for his latest case.
Playing at Regal Coldwater Crossing
OPENING THURSDAY
THE FABLEMANS
(PG-13; 2:31)
As an aspiring filmmaker reaches adolescence, he discovers a shattering family secret and explores how the power of films can help him see the truth.
Playing at Regal Coldwater Crossing
ALSO PLAYING
BLACK ADAM
(PG-13; 2:04)
Black Adam is freed from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, NCG Auburn Cinemas
BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER
(PG-13; 2:41)
The people of Wakanda fight to protect their home from intervening world powers as they mourn the death of King T’Challa.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, ABCinema Decatur, Brokaw Movie House Angola, Eagles Theatre Wabash, NCG Auburn Cinemas, Strand Theatre Kendallville
LYLE, LYLE, CROCODILE
(PG; 1:46)
Feature film based on the children’s book about a crocodile that lives in New York City.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing
MOONAGE DAYDREAM
(PG-13; 2:15)
A cinematic odyssey exploring David Bowie’s creative and musical journey.
Playing at Cinema Center
ONE PIECE FILM: RED
(PG-13; 1:55)
The most beloved singer in the world plans to reveal herself to the world.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing
PREY FOR THE DEVIL(PG-13; 1:33)
A nun prepares to perform an exorcism and comes face to face with a demonic force with mysterious ties to her past.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing
SMILE
(R; 1:55)
After witnessing a bizarre, traumatic incident involving a patient a doctor starts experiencing frightening occurrences she can’t explain.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing
TICKET TO PARADISE
(PG-13; 1:44)
A divorced couple teams up and travels to Bali to stop their daughter from making the same mistake they think they made 25 years ago.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, ABCinema Decatur, Brokaw Movie House Angola, NCG Auburn Cinemas
TILL
(PG-13; 2:10)
In 1955, after Emmett Till is murdered in a brutal lynching, his mother vows to expose the racism behind the attack.
Playing at Regal Coldwater Crossing