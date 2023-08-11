Now Opening
GRAN TURISMO
(PG-13; 2:15)
A team of underdogs risk it all to take on the most elite sport in the world.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing
JULES
(PG-13; 1:30)
A man finds his day upended when a UFO and its extra-terrestrial passenger crash land in his backyard.
Playing at Regal Coldwater Crossing
THE LAST VOYAGE OF THE DEMETER
(R; 1:58)
A crew sailing from Carpathia to England find that they are carrying very dangerous cargo.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, NCG Auburn Cinemas
ALSO PLAYING
ASTEROID CITY
(PG-13; 1:44)
Following a writer on his world-famous fictional play about a grieving father who travels with his tech-obsessed family to small rural Asteroid City to compete in a stargazing event.
Playing at Cinema Center
BARBIE
(PG-13; 1:54)
Barbie suffers a crisis that leads her to question her world and her existence.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Cinema Center, Regal Coldwater Crossing, Eagles Theatre Wabash, GQT Huntington 7, GQT Huntington Twin Drive-in, NCG Auburn Cinemas
EARTH MAMA
(R; 1:37)
A pregnant single mother embraces her Bay Area community as she determines the fate of her family.
Playing at Cinema Center
ELEMENTAL
(PG; 1:43)
Ember and Wade exist in a city where fire-, water-, land- and air-residents live together.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe
HAUNTED MANSION
(PG-13; 2:02)
A single mom hires a tour guide, a psychic, a priest and a historian to help exorcise her newly bought mansion after discovering it is inhabited by ghosts.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, GQT Huntington 7, GQT Huntington Twin Drive-in, NCG Auburn Cinemas
INDIANA JONES AND THE DIAL OF DESTINY
(PG-13; 2:34)
Archaeologist Indiana Jones races against time to retrieve a legendary artifact that can change the course of history.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing
KOKOMO CITY
(R; 1:13)
Four black trans sex workers confront the dichotomy between the black community and themselves.
Playing at Cinema Center
THE MEG 2: THE TRENCH
(PG-13; 1:56)
A research team encounters multiple threats while exploring the depths of the ocean.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, Eagles Theatre Wabash, GQT Huntington 7, GQT Huntington Twin Drive-in, NCG Auburn Cinemas
MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – DEAD RECKONING PART ONE
(PG-13; 2:43)
Ethan Hunt and his IMF team must track down a dangerous weapon before it falls into the wrong hands.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing
OPPENHEIMER
(R; 3:00)
The story of American scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer and his role in the development of the atomic bomb.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, GQT Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas
SHORTCOMINGS
(R; 1:32)
Three young Bay Area urbanites navigate a range of interpersonal relationships, traversing the country in search of the ideal connection.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe
SOUND OF FREEDOM
(PG-13; 2:15)
A former government agent turned vigilante embarks on a dangerous mission to rescue hundreds of children from sex traffickers.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, GQT Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas
SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE
(PG; 2:20)
Miles Morales travels across the multiverse to join forces with a new team of Spider-People.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe
TALK TO ME
(R; 1:34)
A group of friends discover how to conjure spirits using an embalmed hand.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing
TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: MUTANT MAYHEM
(PG; 1:39)
The Turtle brothers work to earn the love of New York City while facing down an army of mutants.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, 13-24 Drive In Wabash, GQT Huntington 7, GQT Huntington Twin Drive-in, NCG Auburn Cinemas
THEATER CAMP
(PG-13; 1:32)
The eccentric staff of a rundown theater camp in upstate New York must band together with the beloved founder’s son to keep the camp afloat.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing