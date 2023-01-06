Now Opening
A MAN CALLED OTTO
(PG-13; 2:06)
When a young family moves in nearby, the grumpy Otto meets his match in quick-witted Marisol, leading to a friendship that will turn his world around.
Playing at Regal Coldwater Crossing
CORSAGE
(Not rated; 1:53)
When Empress Elisabeth of Austria, once idolized for her beauty, turns 40 and is officially deemed an old woman, she starts trying to maintain her public image.
Playing at Cinema Center
M3GAN
(PG-13; 1:42)
A robotics engineer at a toy company builds a life-like doll that begins to take on a life of its own.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, GQT Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas
THE OLD WAY
(R; 1:35)
An gunslinger and his daughter must face the consequences of his past when the son of a man he murdered years ago arrives to take his revenge.
Playing at GQT Huntington 7
ALSO PLAYING
AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER
(PG-13; 3:12)
Jake Sully must work with Neytiri and the army of the Na’vi race to protect their home.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, ABCinema Decatur, Brokaw Movie House Angola, Eagles Theatre Wabash, GQT Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas, Strand Theatre Kendallville
BABYLON
(R; 3:08)
A tale of outsized ambition and outrageous excess, it traces the rise and fall of multiple characters during an era of unbridled decadence and depravity in early Hollywood.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, NCG Auburn Cinemas
BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER
(PG-13; 2:41)
The people of Wakanda fight to protect their home from intervening world powers as they mourn the death of King T’Challa.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing
THE FABLEMANS
(PG-13; 2:31)
As an aspiring filmmaker reaches adolescence, he discovers a shattering family secret and explores how the power of films can help him see the truth.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe
THE MENU
(R; 1:46)
A young couple travels to a remote island to eat at an exclusive restaurant where the chef has prepared a lavish menu, with some shocking surprises.
Playing at Regal Coldwater Crossing
PUSS IN BOOTS: THE LAST WISH
(PG; 1:40)
Puss in Boots sets out on an epic journey to find the mythical Last Wish and restore his nine lives.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, ABCinema Decatur, Brokaw Movie House Angola, GQT Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas, Strand Theatre Kendallville
TICKET TO PARADISE
(PG-13; 1:44)
A divorced couple teams up and travels to Bali to stop their daughter from making the same mistake they think they made 25 years ago.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe
TRIANGLE OF SADNESS
(R; 2:27)
A cruise for the super-rich sinks thus leaving survivors, including a fashion model celebrity couple, trapped on an island.
Playing at Cinema Center
VIOLENT NIGHT
(R; 1:41)
When a group of mercenaries attack the estate of a wealthy family, Santa Claus must step in to save the day (and Christmas).
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, NCG Auburn Cinemas
THE WHALE
(R; 1:57)
A reclusive teacher attempts to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter.
Playing at Regal Coldwater Crossing
WHITNEY HOUSTON:
I WANNA DANCE WITH SOMEBODY
(PG-13; 2:26)
Tracking Whitney Houston’s journey from obscurity to musical superstardom.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, GQT Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas