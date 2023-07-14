Now Opening
PSYCHO-PASS: PROVIDENCE
(R; 2:00)
An unexpected case begins with the report of an incident on a foreign vessel.
Playing at Regal Coldwater Crossing
THE MIRACLE CLUB
(PG-13; 1:31)
There’s just one dream for the women of Ballygar to taste freedom: to win a pilgrimage to the sacred French town of Lourdes.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe
MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – DEAD RECKONING PART ONE
(PG-13; 2:43)
Ethan Hunt and his IMF team must track down a dangerous weapon before it falls into the wrong hands.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, ABCinema Decatur, Brokaw Movie House Angola, Eagles Theatre Wabash, GQT Huntington 7, GQT Huntington Twin Drive-in, NCG Auburn Cinemas, Strand Theatre Kendallville
OPENING THURSDAY
BARBIE
(PG-13; 1:54)
Barbie suffers a crisis that leads her to question her world and her existence.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, Brokaw Movie House Angola, NCG Auburn Cinemas, GQT Huntington 7, Strand Theatre Kendallville
ALSO PLAYING
THE ANGRY BLACK GIRL AND HER MONSTER
(No rating; 1:31)
After the brutal murder of her brother, a brilliant teenager embarks on a dangerous journey to bring him back to life.
Playing at Cinema Center
ASTEROID CITY
(PG-13; 1:44)
Following a writer on his world famous fictional play about a grieving father who travels with his tech-obsessed family to small rural Asteroid City to compete in a stargazing event.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe
BIOSPHERE
(No rating; 1:46)
In the not-too-distant future, the last two men on Earth must adapt and evolve to save humanity.
Playing at Cinema Center
THE BOOGEYMAN
(PG-13; 1:38)
A man’s children die when left along in their bedrooms.
Playing at GQT Huntington Twin Drive-in
DRYLONGSO
(R; 1:26) (1998) A young woman in a photography class begins taking pictures of black men out of fear they will soon be extinct.
Playing at Cinema Center
ELEMENTAL(PG; 1:43)
Ember and Wade exist in a city where fire-, water-, land- and air-residents live together.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, GQT Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas
THE FLASH(PG-13; 2:24)
Barry Allen uses his super speed to change the past, but his attempt to save his family creates a world without super heroes.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe
GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 3(PG-13; 2:30)
Peter Quill rallies his team to defend the universe and one of their own – a mission that could mean the end of the Guardians if not successful.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe
INDIANA JONES AND THE DIAL OF DESTINY(PG-13; 2:34)
Archaeologist Indiana Jones races against time to retrieve a legendary artifact that can change the course of history.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, 13-24 Drive In Wabash, Brokaw Movie House Angola, GQT Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas
INSIDIOUS: THE RED DOOR(PG-13; 1:47)
The Lamberts must go deeper into The Further than ever before to put their demons to rest once and for all.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, GQT Huntington 7, GQT Huntington Twin Drive-in, NCG Auburn Cinemas
JOYLAND(No rating; 2:06)
The youngest son in a traditional Pakistani family takes a job as a backup dancer in a Bollywood-style burlesque and quickly becomes infatuated with the strong-willed trans woman who runs the show.
Playing at Cinema Center
JOY RIDE(No rated; 1:35)
Four Asian-American friends bond and discover the truth of what it means to know and love who you are, while they travel through Asia in search of one of their birth mothers.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, NCG Auburn Cinemas
THE LESSON(R; 1:42)
A young author takes a tutoring position at the estate of a legendary writer.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe
THE LITTLE MERMAID(PG; 2:15)
A young mermaid makes a deal to trade her voice for human legs so she can discover the world above water.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing
NO HARD FEELINGS(R; 1:43)
Parents hire a woman to bring their 19-year-old son out of his shell.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing
RUBY GILLMAN, TEENAGE KRACKEN(P G; 1 :3 0)
A shy adolescent learns that she comes from a fabled royal family of legendary sea krakens and that her destiny lies in the depths of the waters, which is bigger than she could have ever imagined.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe
SOUND OF FREEDOM(PG-13; 2:15)
A former government agent turned vigilante embarks on a dangerous mission to rescue hundreds of children from sex traffickers.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, ABCinema Decatur, Eagles Theatre Wabash, GQT Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas
SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE(PG; 2:20)
Miles Morales travels across the multiverse to join forces with a new team of Spider-People.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing
TRANSFORMERS: RISE OF THE BEASTS(PG-13; 2:07)
The Maximals join the Autobots in the battle for Earth.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, GQT Huntington Twin Drive-in