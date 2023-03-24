Now Opening
A GOOD PERSON
(R; 2:09)
A woman’s life falls apart following her involvement in a fatal accident.
Playing at Regal Coldwater Crossing
JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 4
(R; 2:49)
Before he can earn his freedom, Wick must face off against a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, Goodrich Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas
THE LOST KING
(PG-13; 1:48)
An amateur historian defies the stodgy academic establishment in her efforts to find King Richard III’s remains.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe
ALSO PLAYING
65
(PG-13; 1:33)
An astronaut crash-lands on a mysterious planet only to discover he’s not alone.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, NCG Auburn Cinemas
ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA
(PG-13; 2:05)
Scott Lang and Hope Van Dyne explore the Quantum Realm, where they interact with strange creatures and embark on an adventure that goes beyond the limits of what they thought was possible.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing
AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER
(PG-13; 3:12)
Jake Sully must work with Neytiri and the army of the Na’vi race to protect their home.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing
CHAMPIONS
(PG-13; 2:03)
A former minor league basketball coach is ordered by the court to manage a team of players with intellectual disabilities.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, Brokaw Movie House Angola, Eagles Theatre Wabash, Goodrich Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas
COCAINE BEAR
(R; 1:35)
An oddball group of cops, criminals, tourists and teens converges in a Georgia forest where a 500-pound black bear goes on a murderous rampage after unintentionally ingesting cocaine.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing
CREED III
(PG-13; 1:56)
Adonis has been thriving in both his career and family life, but when a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy resurfaces, the face-off is more than just a fight.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, NCG Auburn Cinemas
EO
(Not rated; 1:28)
A donkey encounters good and bad people as modern Europe is seen through his eyes. Academy Award nominee for best international feature film.
Playing at Cinema Center
EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE
(R for some violence, sexual material and language; 2:19)
An aging Chinese immigrant is swept up in an insane adventure, where she alone can save the world by exploring other universes connecting with the lives she could have led.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe
INFINITY POOL
(R; 1:57)
A fatal accident exposes a resort’s perverse subculture of hedonistic tourism, reckless violence and surreal horrors.
Playing at Cinema Center
JESUS REVOLUTION
(PG-13; 2:00)
A spiritual awakening in the early 1970’s has its origins within a community of teenage hippies in Southern California.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, Goodrich Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas, Strand Theatre Kendallville
MOVING ON
(R; 1:25)
Two old friends reconnect at a funeral and decide to get revenge on the widower who messed with them decades before.
Playing at Regal Coldwater Crossing
PUSS IN BOOTS: THE LAST WISH
(PG; 1:40)
Puss in Boots sets out on an epic journey to find the mythical Last Wish and restore his nine lives.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe
SHAZAM! FURY OF THE GODS
(PG-13; 2:10)
When a vengeful trio of ancient gods arrives on Earth, Shazam and his allies are thrust into a battle for their superpowers.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, Brokaw Movie House Angola, Eagles Theatre Wabash, Goodrich Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas, Strand Theatre Kendallville
SCREAM VI
(R; 2:03)
The survivors of the Ghostface killings leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter in New York City.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, Goodrich Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas
THE WHALE
(R; 1:57)
A reclusive teacher attempts to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter.
Playing at Cinema Center