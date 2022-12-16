Now Opening
AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER
(PG-13; 3:12)
Jake Sully must work with Neytiri and the army of the Na’vi race to protect their home.
Playing at Regal Coldwater Crossing, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Brokaw Movie House Angola, Eagles Theatre Wabash, GQT Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas, Strand Theatre Kendallville
OPENING TUESDAY
THE WHALE
(R; 1:57)
A reclusive teacher attempts to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter.
Playing at Regal Coldwater Crossing
OPENING WEDNESDAY
PUSS IN BOOTS: THE LAST WISH
(PG; 1:40)
Puss in Boots seeks the mythical Last Wish and restore his nine lives.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe Regal Coldwater Crossing, ABCinema Decatur, Brokaw Movie House Angola, Eagles Theatre Wabash, GQT Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas, Strand Theatre Kendallville
ALSO PLAYING
BLACK ADAM
(PG-13; 2:04)
Black Adam is freed from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe
BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER
(PG-13; 2:41)
The people of Wakanda fight to protect their home from intervening world powers as they mourn the death of King T’Challa.
Playing at Regal Coldwater Crossing, AMC Jefferson Pointe, NCG Auburn Cinemas
DEVOTION
(PG-13; 2:18)
A pair of U.S. Navy fighter pilots risk their lives during the Korean War and become some of the Navy’s most celebrated wingmen.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, ABCinema Decatur, Eagles Theatre Wabash, NCG Auburn Cinemas
ETERNAL DAUGHTER
(PG-13; 1:36)
Returning to a hotel now haunted by its mysterious past, an artist and her elderly mother confront long-buried secrets in their former family home.
Playing at Cinema Center
THE FABLEMANS
(PG-13; 2:31)
As an aspiring filmmaker reaches adolescence, he discovers a shattering family secret and explores how the power of films can help him see the truth.
Playing at Regal Coldwater Crossing
I HEARD THE BELLS
(Not rated; 1:50)
Known as America’s Poet, Henry Wadsworth Longfellow leads an idyllic life until his world is shattered by tragedy. It’s the sound of Christmas morning that reignites the poet’s lost voice.
Playing at Regal Coldwater Crossing, AMC Jefferson Pointe
THE MEAN ONE
(No rating; 1:33)
Cindy’s parents are murdered and her Christmas stolen by a blood thirsty green figure in a red Santa suit.
Playing at Regal Coldwater Crossing
THE MENU
(R; 1:46)
A young couple travels to a remote island to eat at an exclusive restaurant where the chef has prepared a lavish menu, with some shocking surprises.
Playing at Regal Coldwater Crossing, AMC Jefferson Pointe
PREY FOR THE DEVIL
(PG-13; 1:33)
A nun prepares to perform an exorcism and comes face to face with a demonic force with mysterious ties to her past.
Playing at Regal Coldwater Crossing
SPIRITED
(PG-13; 2:07)
A musical version of Charles Dickens’s story of a miserly misanthrope who is taken on a magical journey.
Playing at GQT Huntington 7
SPOILER ALERT
(PG-13; 1:52)
A couple’s relationship that takes a tragic turn when one is diagnosed with terminal cancer.
Playing at Regal Coldwater Crossing
STRANGE WORLD
(PG; 1:42)
The legendary Clades are a family of explorers whose differences threaten to topple their latest and most crucial mission.
Playing at Regal Coldwater Crossing, AMC Jefferson Pointe, GQT Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas
TICKET TO PARADISE
(PG-13; 1:44)
A divorced couple teams up and travels to Bali to stop their daughter from making the same mistake they think they made 25 years ago.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe
TRIANGLE OF SADNESS
(R; 2:27)
A cruise for the super-rich sinks thus leaving survivors, including a fashion model celebrity couple, trapped on an island.
Playing at Cinema Center
VIOLENT NIGHT
(R; 1:41)
When a group of mercenaries attack the estate of a wealthy family, Santa Claus must step in to save the day (and Christmas).
Playing at Regal Coldwater Crossing, AMC Jefferson Pointe, GQT Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas