Now Opening
A HAUNTING IN VENICE
(PG-13; 1:43)
Poirot, now retired and living in his own exile, reluctantly attends a seance where one of the guests is murdered.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, GQT Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas
CAMP HIDEOUT
(PG; 1:40)
After a troubled teen steals an important item from two big-city goons, he hides in a church summer camp.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing
THE INVENTOR
(PG; 1:32)
Inventing flying contraptions, war machines and studying cadavers, Leonardo da Vinci tackles the meaning of life itself with the help of French princess Marguerite de Nevarre.
Playing at GQT Huntington 7
NANDOR FODOR AND THE TALKING MONGOOSE
(PG-13; 1:36)
When a famed paranormal psychologist investigates a family’s claim of a talking animal, he uncovers a mysterious web of hidden motives.
Playing at Cinema Center
THE RETIREMENT PLAN
(R; 1:43)
When a mother and her young daughter get caught up in a criminal enterprise that puts their lives at risk, she turns to her estranged father.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing
ALSO PLAYING
ARISTOTLE AND DANTE DISCOVER THE SECRETS OF THE UNIVERSE
(PG-13; 1:36)
Two Mexican-American loners explore their friendship.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe
BARBIE
(PG-13; 1:54)
Barbie suffers a crisis that leads her to question her world and her existence.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, GQT Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas
BLUE BEETLE
(PG-13; 2:07)
An alien scarab chooses a teenager to be its symbiotic host, bestowing him with a suit of armor that’s capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, GQT Huntington 7, GQT Huntington Twin Drive-in
BOTTOMS
(R; 1:31)
Two unpopular queer high school students start a fight club to have sex before graduation.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Cinema Center
THE EQUALIZER 3
(R; 1:49)
Robert McCall finds himself at home in Southern Italy but he discovers his friends are under the control of local crime bosses.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, Brokaw Movie House Angola, GQT Huntington 7, GQT Huntington Twin Drive-in, NCG Auburn Cinemas
GRAN TURISMO
(PG-13; 2:15)
A team of underdogs risk it all to take on the most elite sport in the world.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, GQT Huntington Twin Drive-in
HAUNTED MANSION
(PG-13; 2:02)
A single mom hires a tour guide, a psychic, a priest and a historian to help exorcise her newly bought mansion after discovering it is inhabited by ghosts.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, ABCinema Decatur
THE HILL
(PG; 2:06)
The story of Rickey Hill’s improbable journey to play Major League Baseball.
Playing at GQT Huntington 7, GQT Huntington Twin Drive-in, NCG Auburn Cinemas
THE MEG 2: THE TRENCH
(PG-13; 1:56)
A research team encounters multiple threats while exploring the depths of the ocean.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, NCG Auburn Cinemas
MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – DEAD RECKONING PART ONE
(PG-13; 2:43)
Ethan Hunt and his IMF team must track down a dangerous weapon before it falls into the wrong hands.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe
MY BIG FAT GREEK WEDDING 3
(PG-13; 1:31)
After traveling to Greece for a family reunion, a woman attempts to locate her deceased father’s childhood friends.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, ABCinema Decatur, Brokaw Movie House Angola, GQT Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas
THE NUN II
(R; 1:50)
Sister Irene again comes face-to-face with the demon nun.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Cinema Center, Regal Coldwater Crossing, GQT Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas
OPPENHEIMER
(R; 3:00)
The story of American scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer and his role in the development of the atomic bomb.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing
STRAYS
(R; 1:33)
An abandoned dog teams up with other strays to get revenge on his former owner.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe
TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: MUTANT MAYHEM
(PG; 1:39)
The Turtle brothers work to earn the love of New York City while facing down an army of mutants.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, NCG Auburn Cinemas