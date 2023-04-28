Now Opening
ARE YOU THERE GOD? IT’S ME, MARGARET.
(PG-13; 1:45)
When her family moves from the city to the suburbs, 11-year-old Margaret navigates new friends, feelings and the beginning of adolescence.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, Eagles Theatre Wabash, GQT Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas, Strand Theatre Kendallville
BIG GEORGE FOREMAN
(PG-13; 2:09)
The life and times of the world heavyweight champion.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, GQT Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas
THE END OF SEX
(R; 1:27)
A couple send their kids to winter camp for the first time and embark on a series of sexual adventures to reinvigorate their relationship.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe
SISU
(R; 1:31)
When an ex-soldier who discovers gold in the Lapland wilderness tries to take the loot into the city, he faces Nazi soldiers.
Playing at Regal Coldwater Crossing
ALSO PLAYING
AIR
(R; 1:52)
Shoe salesman Sonny Vaccaro leads Nike in its pursuit of the greatest athlete in the history of basketball: Michael Jordan.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, Brokaw Movie House Angola
BEAU IS AFRAID
(R; 2:59)
Following the sudden death of his mother, a mild-mannered but anxiety-ridden man confronts his darkest fears as he embarks on a journey home.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing
CHAMPIONS
(PG-13; 2:03)
A former minor league basketball coach is ordered by the court to manage a team of players with intellectual disabilities.
Playing at Cinema Center
DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: HONOR AMONG THIEVES
(PG-13; 2:14)
A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers embark on an epic quest to retrieve a lost relic.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, GQT Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas
EVIL DEAD ARISE
(R; 1:37)
The reunion of two estranged sisters is cut short by the rise of flesh-possessing demons.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, GQT Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas
GUY RITCHIE’S THE COVENANT
(R; 2:03)
When an Army sergeant learns that the Afghan interpreter who saved his life was not given safe passage to America as promised, he must repay his debt by returning to the war zone to retrieve the man and his family.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, NCG Auburn Cinemas
JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 4
(R; 2:49)
Before he can earn his freedom, Wick must face off against a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, NCG Auburn Cinemas
LITTLE RICHARD: I AM EVERYTHING
(No rating; 1:41)
A documentary about the music icon and the Black queer origins of rock ’n’ roll.
Playing at Cinema Center
MOVING ON
(R; 1:25)
Two old friends reconnect at a funeral and decide to get revenge on the widower who messed with them decades before.
Playing at Cinema Center
NEFARIOUS
(R; 1:38)
On the day of his scheduled execution, a convicted serial killer gets a psychiatric evaluation during which he claims he is a demon.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe
THE POPE’S EXORCIST
(R; 1:43)
The Vatican’s leading exorcist investigates the possession of a child and uncovers a conspiracy the Vatican has tried to keep secret.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, GQT Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas
RENFIELD
(R; 1:33)
Dracula’s henchman longs for a life away from the Count, his various demands and all of the bloodshed.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing
SOMEWHERE IN QUEENS
(R; 1:46)
A couple’s soft-spoken son finds success on his high school basketball team and a chance at a life beyond what tradition expects.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe
THE SUPER MARIO BROS. MOVIE
(PG; 1:32)
The brothers journey through the Mushroom Kingdom.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, Brokaw Movie House Angola, Eagles Theatre Wabash, GQT Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas
SUZUME
(PG; 2:02)
A 17-year-old girl helps a mysterious young man close doors that are releasing disasters all over in Japan.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe