Now Opening
THE BLACK PHONE
(R for violence, bloody images, language and some drug use; 1:42)
After being abducted by a child killer and locked in a soundproof basement, a 13-year-old boy starts receiving calls on a disconnected phone from the killer’s previous victims.
Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, GQT Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas
ELVIS
(PG-13 for substance abuse, strong language, suggestive material and smoking; 2:39)
From his childhood in Tupelo, Mississippi, to his rise to stardom starting in Memphis, Tennessee, and his conquering of Las Vegas, Elvis Presley becomes the first rock ’n’ roll star and changes the world with his music.
Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, GQT Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas
ALSO PLAYING
THE BAD GUYS
(PG for action and rude humor; 1:40)
Several reformed yet misunderstood criminal animals attempt to become good, with some disastrous results along the way.
Playing at AMC Dupont
THE BOB’S BURGERS MOVIE
(PG-13 for rude/suggestive material and language; 1:42)
The Belchers try to save the restaurant from closing as a sinkhole forms in front of it, while the kids try to solve a mystery that could save their family’s restaurant.
Playing at AMC Dupont
DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS
(PG-13 for intense sequences of violence and action, frightening images and some language; 2:06)
Dr. Stephen Strange casts a forbidden spell that opens the doorway to the multiverse, including alternate versions of himself who pose a threat to humanity.
Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, Auburn/Garrett Drive-in (with “Lightyear”)
EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE
(R for some violence, sexual material and language; 2:19)
An aging Chinese immigrant is swept up in an insane adventure, where she alone can save the world by exploring other universes connecting with the lives she could have led.
Playing at AMC Dupont
JURASSIC WORLD DOMINION
(PG-13 for intense sequences of action, some violence and language; 2:26)
Four years after the destruction of Isla Nublar, dinosaurs now live – and hunt – alongside humans all over the world.
Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, ABCinema Decatur, Brokaw Movie House Angola, Eagles Theatre Wabash, GQT Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas
LIGHTYEAR
(PG for action/peril; 1:40)
Marooned Space Ranger Buzz Lightyear encounters an army of ruthless robots commanded by Zurg who are attempting to steal his fuel source.
Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, ABCinema Decatur, Auburn/Garrett Drive-in (with “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”), Brokaw Movie House Angola, Eagles Theatre Wabash, GQT Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas
TOP GUN: MAVERICK
(PG-13 for sequences of intense action, and some strong language; 2:11)
After more than 30 years as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete Mitchell is dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him.
Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, GQT Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas