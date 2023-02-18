Now Opening
ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA
(PG-13; 2:05)
Scott Lang and Hope Van Dyne explore the Quantum Realm, where they interact with strange creatures and embark on an adventure that goes beyond the limits of what they thought was possible.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, ABCinema Decatur, Brokaw Movie House Angola, GQT Huntington 7, Eagles Theatre Wabash, NCG Auburn Cinemas, Strand Theatre Kendallville
DEVIL’S PEAK
(No rating; 1:37)
A young man is torn between appeasing his meth-dealing kingpin father and leaving the mountains forever with the girl he loves.
Playing at GQT Huntington 7
MARLOWE
(R; 1:50)
In late 1930’s Bay City, a brooding, down on his luck detective is hired to find the ex-lover of a glamorous heiress.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing
OF AN AGE
(R; 1:39)
An amateur ballroom dancer experiences an unexpected and intense 24-hour romance with a friend’s older brother.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe
ALSO PLAYING
80 FOR BRADY
(PG-13; 1:38)
A group of friends made it their life-long mission to go to the Super Bowl and meet NFL superstar Tom Brady.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, ABCinema Decatur, Eagles Theatre Wabash, GQT Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas, Strand Theatre Kendallville
A MAN CALLED OTTO(PG-13; 2:06)
When a young family moves in nearby, the grumpy Otto meets his match in quick-witted Marisol, leading to a friendship that will turn his world around.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, NCG Auburn Cinemas
AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER
(PG-13; 3:12)
Jake Sully must work with Neytiri and the army of the Na’vi race to protect their home. Academy Award nominee for best picture, production design, sound and visual effects.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, NCG Auburn Cinemas
KNOCK AT THE CABIN
(R; 1:40)
While vacationing, a girl and her parents are taken hostage by armed strangers who demand that the family make a choice to avert the apocalypse.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, GQT Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas
M3GAN
(PG-13; 1:42)
A robotics engineer at a toy company builds a life-like doll that begins to take on a life of its own.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing
MAGIC MIKE’S LAST DANCE
(R; 1:52)
Mike heads to London with a wealthy socialite who lures him with an offer he can’t refuse.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, Brokaw Movie House Angola, GQT Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas
MISSING
(PG-13; 1:51)
When her mother disappears while on vacation in Colombia with her new boyfriend, June’s search for answers is hindered by international red tape.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe
PUSS IN BOOTS: THE LAST WISH
(PG; 1:40)
Puss in Boots sets out on an epic journey to find the mythical Last Wish and restore his nine lives. Academy Award nominee for best animated feature film.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, NCG Auburn Cinemas
TITANIC
(PG-13; 3:16)
(25th anniversary re-release) A 17-year-old aristocrat falls in love with a kind but poor artist aboard the luxurious, ill-fated R.M.S. Titanic.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, GQT Huntington 7
TRIANGLE OF SADNESS(R; 2:27)
A cruise for the super-rich sinks thus leaving survivors, including a fashion model celebrity couple, trapped on an island. Academy Award nominee for best picture, directing and original screenplay.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe
THE WHALE(R; 1:57)
A reclusive teacher attempts to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter. Academy Award nominee for lead actor for Brendan Fraser, supporting actress for Hong Chau and makeup and hairstyling.
Playing at Cinema Center