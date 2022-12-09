Now Opening
DETECTIVE KNIGHT: REDEMPTION
(R; 1:33)
Detective James Knight finds himself in the middle of a jailbreak led by the Christmas Bomber, a brutal fanatic whose Santa Claus disciples are terrorizing the city.
Playing at GQT Huntington 7
ETERNAL DAUGHTER
(PG-13; 1:36)
Returning to a hotel now haunted by its mysterious past, an artist and her elderly mother confront long-buried secrets in their former family home.
Playing at Cinema Center
FATHER STU: REBORN
(PG-13; 2:04)
Father Stuart Long, a boxer-turned-priest, inspired countless people during his journey from self-destruction to redemption. (A PG-13 recut of the previously released “Father Stu.”)
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing
THE MEAN ONE
(No rating; 1:33)
Cindy’s parents are murdered and her Christmas stolen by a blood thirsty green figure in a red Santa suit.
Playing at Regal Coldwater Crossing
SPOILER ALERT
(PG-13; 1:52)
A couple’s relationship takes a tragic turn when one is diagnosed with terminal cancer.
Playing at Regal Coldwater Crossing
ALSO PLAYING
BLACK ADAM
(PG-13; 2:04)
Black Adam is freed from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, NCG Auburn Cinemas
BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER
(PG-13; 2:41)
The people of Wakanda fight to protect their home from intervening world powers as they mourn the death of King T’Challa.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, GQT Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas
BONES AND ALL
(R; 2:10)
Maren, a young woman, learns how to survive on the margins of society.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, NCG Auburn Cinemas
DEVOTION
(PG-13; 2:18)
A pair of U.S. Navy fighter pilots risk their lives during the Korean War and become some of the Navy’s most celebrated wingmen.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, ABCinema Decatur, Eagles Theatre Wabash, GQT Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas
THE FABLEMANS
(PG-13; 2:31)
As an aspiring filmmaker reaches adolescence, he discovers a shattering family secret and explores how the power of films can help him see the truth.
Playing at Regal Coldwater Crossing
I HEARD THE BELLS
(Not rated; 1:50)
Known as America’s Poet, Henry Wadsworth Longfellow leads an idyllic life until his world is shattered by tragedy. It’s the sound of Christmas morning that reignites the poet’s lost voice.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, Eagles Theatre Wabash
LYLE, LYLE, CROCODILE
(PG; 1:46)
Feature film based on the children’s book about a crocodile that lives in New York City.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe
THE MENU
(R; 1:46)
A young couple travel to a remote island to eat at an exclusive restaurant where the chef has prepared a lavish menu, with some shocking surprises.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, NCG Auburn Cinemas
PREY FOR THE DEVIL
(PG-13; 1:33)
A nun prepares to perform an exorcism and comes face to face with a demonic force with mysterious ties to her past.
Playing at Regal Coldwater Crossing
SPIRITED
(PG-13; 2:07)
A musical version of Charles Dickens’ story of a miserly misanthrope who is taken on a magical journey.
Playing at GQT Huntington 7
STRANGE WORLD
(PG; 1:42)
The legendary Clades are a family of explorers whose differences threaten to topple their latest and most crucial mission.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, Brokaw Movie House Angola, GQT Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas
TICKET TO PARADISE
(PG-13; 1:44)
A divorced couple team up and travel to Bali to stop their daughter from making the same mistake they think they made 25 years ago.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe
VIOLENT NIGHT
(R; 1:41)
When a group of mercenaries attack the estate of a wealthy family, Santa Claus must step in to save the day (and Christmas).
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, Brokaw Movie House Angola, GQT Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas