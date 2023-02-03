Now Opening
80 FOR BRADY
(PG-13; 1:38)
A group of friends made it their life-long mission to go to the Super Bowl and meet NFL superstar Tom Brady.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, ABCinema Decatur, Brokaw Movie House Angola, Eagles Theatre Wabash, GQT Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas, Strand Theatre Kendallville
THE AMAZING MAURICE
(PG; 1:33)
Maurice, a goofy streetwise cat, has the perfect money-making scam. He finds a dumb-looking kid who plays a pipe and has his very own horde of rats.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, GQT Huntington 7
KNOCK AT THE CABIN
(R; 1:40)
While vacationing, a girl and her parents are taken hostage by armed strangers who demand that the family make a choice to avert the apocalypse.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, Brokaw Movie House Angola, GQT Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas
ALSO PLAYING
A MAN CALLED OTTO(PG-13; 2:06)
When a young family moves in nearby, the grumpy Otto meets his match in quick-witted Marisol, leading to a friendship that will turn his world around.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, GQT Huntington 7
AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER
(PG-13; 3:12)
Jake Sully must work with Neytiri and the army of the Na’vi race to protect their home. Academy Award nominee for best picture, production design, sound and visual effects.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing
BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER
(PG-13; 2:41)
The people of Wakanda fight to protect their home from intervening world powers as they mourn the death of King T’Challa. Academy Award nominee for supporting actress for Angela Bassett, costume design, makeup and hairstyling, original song for “Lift Me Up” and visual effects.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe
ELVIS
(PG-13 for substance abuse, strong language, suggestive material and smoking; 2:39)
From his childhood in Tupelo, Mississippi, to his rise to stardom starting in Memphis, Tennessee, and his conquering of Las Vegas, Elvis Presley becomes the first rock ’n’ roll star and changes the world with his music. Academy Award nominee for best picture, lead actor for Austin Butler, cinematography, costume design, film editing, makeup and hairstyling, production design and sound.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe
THE FABLEMANS
(PG-13; 2:31)
Sammy Fabelman aspires to become a filmmaker as he reaches adolescence but soon discovers a shattering family secret and explores how the power of films can help him see the truth. Academy Award nominee for best picture, directing, lead actress for Michelle Williams, supporting actor for Judd Hirsch, original score, production design and original screenplay.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe
FEAR
(R; 1:40)
A much needed getaway and a celebration weekend turns into a nightmare due to the contagious airborne threat.
Playing at Regal Coldwater Crossing
INFINITY POOL
(R; 1:57)
A fatal accident exposes a resort’s perverse subculture of hedonistic tourism, reckless violence and surreal horrors.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing
LEFT BEHIND: RISE OF THE ANTICHRIST
(PG-13; 2:00)
The only light after the world falls into chaos is a charming new leader who rises to the head of the U.N., but does he bring hope for a better future or is it the end of the world?
Playing at Regal Coldwater Crossing
M3GAN
(PG-13; 1:42)
A robotics engineer at a toy company builds a life-like doll that begins to take on a life of its own.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, GQT Huntington 7
MISSING
(PG-13; 1:51)
When her mother disappears while on vacation in Colombia with her new boyfriend, June’s search for answers is hindered by international red tape.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing
PLANE
(R; 1:47)
A pilot finds himself caught in a war zone after he’s forced to land his commercial aircraft during a terrible storm.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Strand Theatre Kendallville
PUSS IN BOOTS: THE LAST WISH
(PG; 1:40)
Puss in Boots sets out on an epic journey to find the mythical Last Wish and restore his nine lives. Academy Award nominee for best animated feature film.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, GQT Huntington 7
TOP GUN: MAVERICK
(PG-13 for sequences of intense action, and some strong language; 2:11)
After more than 30 years as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete Mitchell is dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. Academy Award nominee for best picture, film editing, original song for “Hold My Hand,” sound, visual effects and adapted screenplay.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Point
TRIANGLE OF SADNESS
(R; 2:27)
A cruise for the super-rich sinks thus leaving survivors, including a fashion model celebrity couple, trapped on an island. Academy Award nominee for best picture, directing and original screenplay
Playing AMC Jefferson Pointe
TILL
(PG-13; 2:10)
In 1955, after Emmett Till is murdered in a brutal lynching, his mother vows to expose the racism behind the attack.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe
WHEN YOU FINISH SAVING THE WORLD
(R; 1:28)
A mother who runs a shelter and son who performs music online fail to understand each other’s values.
Playing at Cinema Center
WHITNEY HOUSTON: I WANNA DANCE WITH SOMEBODY
(PG-13; 2:26)
Tracking Whitney Houston’s journey from obscurity to musical superstardom.
Playing at Regal Coldwater Crossing
WOMEN TALKING
(PG-13; 1:44)
The women of an isolated religious community grapple with reconciling a brutal reality with their faith. Academy Award nominee for best picture and adapted screenplay.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing