Now Opening
COCAINE BEAR
(R; 1:35)
An oddball group of cops, criminals, tourists and teens converges in a Georgia forest where a 500-pound black bear goes on a rampage after ingesting cocaine.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, GQT Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas
EMILY
(R; 2:10)
The journey to womanhood of a rebel and a misfit, one of the world’s most famous and provocative writers, Emily Bronte.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe
JESUS REVOLUTION
(PG-13; 2:00)
A spiritual awakening in the early 1970s has its origins within a community of teenage hippies in Southern California.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, Eagles Theatre Wabash, GQT Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas, Strand Theatre Kendallville
THE YEAR OF THE DOG
(PG-13; 1:35)
A loner alcoholic at rock bottom struggles to maintain sobriety for 30 days so he can honor his mother’s dying wish to visit her in hospice, sober.
Playing at GQT Huntington 7
ALSO PLAYING
80 FOR BRADY
(PG-13; 1:38)
A group of friends made it their life-long mission to go to the Super Bowl and meet NFL superstar Tom Brady.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, GQT Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas
A MAN CALLED OTTO
(PG-13; 2:06)
When a young family moves in nearby, the grumpy Otto meets his match in quick-witted Marisol, leading to a friendship that will turn his world around.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, NCG Auburn Cinemas
ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA
(PG-13; 2:05)
Scott Lang and Hope Van Dyne explore the Quantum Realm, where they interact with strange creatures and embark on an adventure that goes beyond the limits of what they thought was possible.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, Brokaw Movie House Angola, Eagles Theatre Wabash, GQT Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas, Strand Theatre Kendallville
AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER
(PG-13; 3:12)
Jake Sully must work with Neytiri and the army of the Na’vi race to protect their home. Academy Award nominee for best picture, production design, sound and visual effects.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, NCG Auburn Cinemas
KNOCK AT THE CABIN
(R; 1:40)
While vacationing, a girl and her parents are taken hostage by armed strangers who demand that the family make a choice to avert the apocalypse.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing
MAGIC MIKE’S LAST DANCE
(R; 1:52)
Mike heads to London with a wealthy socialite who lures him with an offer he can’t refuse.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, Brokaw Movie House Angola, GQT Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas
MARLOWE
(R; 1:50)
In late 1930’s Bay City, a brooding, down on his luck detective is hired to find the ex-lover of a glamorous heiress.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing
OF AN AGE
(R; 1:39)
An amateur ballroom dancer experiences an unexpected and intense 24-hour romance with a friend’s older brother.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe
PUSS IN BOOTS: THE LAST WISH
(PG; 1:40)
Puss in Boots sets out on an epic journey to find the mythical Last Wish and restore his nine lives. Academy Award nominee for best animated feature film.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, NCG Auburn Cinemas
TITANIC
(PG-13; 3:16)
(25th anniversary re-release) A 17-year-old aristocrat falls in love with a kind but poor artist aboard the luxurious, ill-fated R.M.S. Titanic.
Playing at Regal Coldwater Crossing