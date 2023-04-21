Now Opening
BEAU IS AFRAID
(R; 2:59)
Following the sudden death of his mother, a mild-mannered but anxiety-ridden man confronts his darkest fears as he embarks on a journey home.
Playing at Regal Coldwater Crossing
EVIL DEAD ARISE
(R; 1:37)
The reunion of two estranged sisters is cut short by the rise of flesh-possessing demons.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, GQT Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas
GUY RITCHIE’S THE COVENANT
(R; 2:03)
When an Army sergeant learns that the Afghan interpreter who saved his life was not given safe passage to America as promised, he must repay his debt by returning to the war zone to retrieve the man and his family.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, NCG Auburn Cinemas
LITTLE RICHARD: I AM EVERYTHING
(No rating; 1:41)
A documentary about the music icon and the Black queer origins of rock ‘n’ roll.
Playing at Cinema Center
SOMEWHERE IN QUEENS
(R; 1:46)
A couple’s soft-spoken son finds success on his high school basketball team and a chance at a life beyond what tradition expects.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe
TO CATCH A KILLER
(R; 1:59)
A talented but troubled police officer is recruited by the FBI’s chief investigator to help profile and track down a disturbed individual terrorizing Baltimore.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, GQT Huntington 7
ALSO PLAYING
AIR
(R; 1:52)
Shoe salesman Sonny Vaccaro leads Nike in its pursuit of the greatest athlete in the history of basketball: Michael Jordan.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing
CHAMPIONS
(PG-13; 2:03)
A former minor-league basketball coach is ordered by the court to manage a team of players with intellectual disabilities.
Playing at Cinema Center
CLOSE
(PG-13; 1:44)
The intense friendship between two thirteen-year old boys suddenly gets disrupted.
Playing at Cinema Center
DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: HONOR AMONG THIEVES
(PG-13; 2:14)
A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers embark on an epic quest to retrieve a lost relic.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, GQT Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas
HIS ONLY SON
(PG-13; 1:46)
After being called on by the Lord, Abraham’s faith is tested on his three day journey to sacrifice his son.
Playing at Strand Theatre Kendallville
JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 4
(R; 2:49)
Before he can earn his freedom, Wick must face off against a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, NCG Auburn Cinemas
MAFIA MAMMA
(R; 1:41)
An American mom inherits her grandfather’s mafia empire in Italy and defies expectations as the new head of the family business.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing
MOVING ON
(R; 1:25)
Two old friends reconnect at a funeral and decide to get revenge on the widower who messed with them decades before.
Playing at Cinema Center
NEFARIOUS
(R; 1:38)
On the day of his scheduled execution, a convicted serial killer gets a psychiatric evaluation during which he claims he is a demon.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, NCG Auburn Cinemas
THE POPE’S EXORCIST
(R; 1:43)
The Vatican’s leading exorcist investigates the possession of a child and uncovers a conspiracy the Vatican has tried to keep secret.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, GQT Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas
RENFIELD
(R; 1:33)
Dracula’s henchman longs for a life away from the Count, his various demands and all of the bloodshed.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, Brokaw Movie House Angola, GQT Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas
SCREAM VI
(R; 2:03)
The survivors of the Ghostface killings leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter in New York City.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing
THE SUPER MARIO BROS. MOVIE
(PG; 1:32)
The brothers journey through the Mushroom Kingdom.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, Brokaw Movie House Angola, Eagles Theatre Wabash, GQT Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas, Strand Theatre Kendallville
SUZUME
(PG; 2:02)
A 17-year-old girl helps a mysterious young man close doors that are releasing disasters all over in Japan.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing