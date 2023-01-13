Now Opening
THE DEVIL CONSPIRACY
(R; 1:51)
A cult steals the Shroud of Turin for wicked purposes.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing
HOUSE PARTY
(R; 1:40)
A high school student decides to host a house party while his parents are away.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing
PLANE
(R; 1:47)
A pilot finds himself caught in a war zone after he’s forced to land his commercial aircraft during a terrible storm.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, GQT Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas
SAINT OMER
(PG-13; 2:02)
Things don’t go as expected when a novelist attends the trial of Laurence Coly at the Saint-Omer Criminal Court.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe
SKINAMARINK
(Not rated; 1:40)
Two children wake up in the middle of the night to find their father is missing, and all the windows and doors in their home have vanished.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing
ALSO PLAYING
A MAN CALLED OTTO
(PG-13; 2:06)
When a young family moves in nearby, the grumpy Otto meets his match in quick-witted Marisol, leading to a friendship that will turn his world around.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, ABCinema Decatur, Brokaw Movie House Angola, Eagles Theatre Wabash, GQT Huntington 7, Strand Theatre Kendallville
AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER
(PG-13; 3:12)
Jake Sully must work with Neytiri and the army of the Na’vi race to protect their home.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, NCG Auburn Cinemas, Brokaw Movie House Angola, GQT Huntington 7
BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER
(PG-13; 2:41)
The people of Wakanda fight to protect their home from intervening world powers as they mourn the death of King T’Challa.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing
M3GAN
(PG-13; 1:42)
A robotics engineer at a toy company builds a life-like doll that begins to take on a life of its own.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, GQT Huntington 7, Strand Theatre Kendallville
PUSS IN BOOTS: THE LAST WISH
(PG; 1:40)
Puss in Boots sets out on an epic journey to find the mythical Last Wish and restore his nine lives.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, ABCinema Decatur, Eagles Theatre Wabash, GQT Huntington 7
THE WHALE
(R; 1:57)
A reclusive teacher attempts to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing
WHITNEY HOUSTON: I WANNA DANCE WITH SOMEBODY
(PG-13; 2:26)
Tracking Whitney Houston’s journey from obscurity to musical superstardom.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing