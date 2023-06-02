Now Opening
THE BOOGEYMAN(PG-13; 1:38)
A man’s children die when left along in their bedrooms after crying “Boogeyman.”
Playing at AMC Classic Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, GQT Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas
THE EIGHT MOUNTAINS
(No rating; 2:27)
A pair of men go on a journey of friendship and self-discover in the Italian Alps.
Playing at Cinema Center
SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE
(PG; 2:20)
Miles Morales travels across the multiverse to join forces with a new team of Spider-People.
Playing at AMC Classic Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, 13-24 Drive-In Wabash, GQT Huntington 7, GQT Huntington Twin Drive-in, NCG Auburn Cinemas, Strand Theatre Kendallville
ALSO PLAYING
ABOUT MY FATHER
(PG-13; 1:29)
When Sebastian tells his old-school Italian immigrant father Salvo that he is going to propose to his all-American girlfriend, Salvo insists on crashing a weekend with her parents.
Playing at Regal Coldwater Crossing
BLACKBERRY
(R; 1:59)
The meteoric rise and catastrophic demise of the world’s first smartphone.
Playing at Cinema Center
BOOK CLUB: THE NEXT CHAPTER
(PG-13; 1:47)
Four best friends take their book club to Italy for the fun girls trip they never had.
Playing at ABCinema Decatur
EVIL DEAD ARISE
(R; 1:37)
The reunion of two estranged sisters is cut short by the rise of flesh-possessing demons.
Playing at Regal Coldwater Crossing
FAST X
(PG-13; 2:21)
Dom Toretto and his family are targeted by the vengeful son of drug kingpin Hernan Reyes.
Playing at Regal Coldwater Crossing, Eagles Theatre Wabash
GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 3
(PG-13; 2:30)
Peter Quill rallies his team to defend the universe and one of their own – a mission that could mean the end of the Guardians if not successful.
Playing at Regal Coldwater Crossing
THE LITTLE MERMAID
(PG; 2:15)
A young mermaid makes a deal to trade her beautiful voice for human legs so she can discover the world above water.
Playing at AMC Classic Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, ABCinema Decatur, Eagles Theatre Wabash, GQT Huntington Twin Drive-in
THE MACHINE
(R; 1:52)
Bert and his father are kidnapped by people Bert wronged 20 years ago while drunk in Russia.
Playing at Regal Coldwater Crossing
MONEY HAS FOUR LEGS
(No rating; 1:38)
A young film director has to overcome difficulties on his first movie.
Playing at Cinema Center
PAINT
(PG-13; 1:36)
A public television painter is convinced he has it all until a younger, better artist steals everything
Playing at Cinema Center
THE SUPER MARIO BROS. MOVIE
(PG; 1:32)
The brothers journey through the Mushroom Kingdom.
Playing at Regal Coldwater Crossing